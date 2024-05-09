Polo City Council hires Nielsen as new deputy city clerk

POLO – A new face will be joining Polo City Hall staff in the near future.

On May 6, City Council members unanimously voted to hire Jamie Nielsen as the new deputy city clerk at a rate of $21 an hour. Nielsen’s start date has yet to be determined.

Nielsen is a Polo resident and will take over for Sue Waszak, the current deputy city clerk, who plans to retire soon, City Clerk Sydney Bartelt said.

“Just her experience with the billing she does at her current job and dealing with people’s questions is a similar atmosphere to what we deal with here,” Bartelt said of Nielsen. “Definitely the experience and her personality. I think she can handle the public very well.”

The deputy city clerk position is full time, and the focus is utility billing, Bartelt said. About 13 people applied for the position, she said.

Aldermen Randy Schoon and Tommy Bardell were absent.

In other business, the City Council: