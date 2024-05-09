Cyberstalking, electronic harassment charges levied against Roscoe man

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON — A Roscoe man facing two counts of cyberstalking and eight counts of harassment through electronic communications appeared in Ogle County Court on Wednesday.

Andrew Gornick, 42, made his first court appearance since the felony charges were filed April 12 by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office. A public defender was appointed to represent him.

Court records accuse Gornick of cyberstalking a Byron woman by sending her emails in December 2023 that he knew would cause a reasonable person to fear for her safety or the safety of a third person.

One of the cyberstalking charges accuse Gornick of typing that he would kill a third person. Prosecutors say that incident occurred on or about Dec. 13. He is also accused of typing that he would drown a woman and of sending a “suggestion or proposal which is obscene” with an intent to offend.

Court records also indicate he was serving a sentence of probation levied in a 2022 domestic battery case and was also prohibited from contacting the woman.

The eight counts of harassment accuse Gornick of sending more lewd emails to the woman with obscene images with the intent to offend.

Judge John Redington read each of the 11 counts out loud in court. When Gornick attempted to comment, Redington replied “tell your attorney.” He appointed an Ogle County public defender to represent Gornick after declaring him indigent following his completion of a financial form. He set Gornick’s next hearing for 10 a.m. May 22.

Class 4 felonies have a sentencing range of 1-6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by six months of mandatory supervised release; probation of up to 30 months also can be ordered.

The Ogle County Probation Department has also filed a petition to revoke his probation from the 2022 offense. That motion will also be heard May 22.