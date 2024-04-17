Polo City Council waits to sign agreement with Buffalo Township regarding new city/township hall

Construction recently started on the new municipal building for the city of Polo and Buffalo Township, located at 118 N. Franklin Ave. Here, workers pour concrete and work on the base of the $1.93 million building on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

POLO — Polo City Council members held off on signing an intergovernmental agreement with Buffalo Township regarding the new city/township hall during their April 16 meeting.

Both municipalities are contributing to the cost of the $1.93 million building, which is located at 118 N. Franklin Ave., about two blocks north of the current city and township halls.

According to the agreement – which would be for a 10-year period – the city of Polo would take all responsibility for building maintenance, as well as most of the utilities, City Attorney M. Thomas Suits said.

“It also says, if the city says they don’t want to renew [the agreement], the city would have to repay the township the $250,000 they put into the property,” Suits said.

Council members expressed concern over the amount of responsibility the city had in the agreement as it was written.

“That doesn’t seem 100% fair to me,” Alderman Tommy Bardell said. “The internet and phone stuff, we have to have that anyway, but is there any way to put provisions in there that they’re responsible for their area and stuff?”

Mayor Doug Knapp pointed out that the township’s allocated office space is much smaller than the city’s, and Alderman Randy Schoon noted that township officials wouldn’t be present at the site as often as city staff and officials will be.

“When I asked the attorney to come up with an intergovernmental agreement, this is basically what he came up with,” Buffalo Township Supervisor Phil Fossler said. “I had questions about it too. I said, ‘Why is this on there?’ But the other thing is, if we’re only there 10 years, that’s not hardly going to pay our investment back.”

Suits suggested they add a clause prorating the amount the city would have to pay back over time. Schoon agreed.

“You could do it on 20% [increments] and walk it over 50 years,” Schoon said.

Both the city and township struggle with old, too-small municipal buildings.

When the Polo City Council goes into closed session, attendees must wait outdoors until they finish discussions. City staff and officials also have been making note of the leaky roof for several years.

The new municipal building will be 4,800 square feet. It also will include off-street parking, which neither Polo City Hall nor Buffalo Township Hall currently has.

Aldermen Joey Kochsmeier, Jim Busser and Keith Chesnut were absent from Monday’s meeting.

In other business, the City Council: