Freeport Road work scheduled to begin April 15 in Whiteside and Ogle counties

DIXON – Construction on Freeport Road in Ogle and Whiteside counties will begin Monday, April 15, weather permitting.

Two culverts will be replaced, one south of Pilgrim Road in Whiteside County and the other north of Pilgrim Road in Ogle County.

Freeport Road will be closed to traffic during construction and detours will be posted. The $2.5 million project is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, according to the release.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.