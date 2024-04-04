Multiple fire departments respond to machine shed fire northeast of Leaf River

Fire fighters from several area departments battled a structure fire behind these silos on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 2990 W. Lightsville Road, northeast of Leaf River. The fire was at the end of a private lane about one mile north of Lighthouse Road. (Earleen Hinton)

LEAF RIVER – Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at 2990 W. Lightsville Road, northeast of Leaf River on Wednesday.

The Leaf River Fire Department received the report of a shed on fire at 10:55 a.m. and asked for mutual aid shortly thereafter.

The structure on fire was located at the end of a long lane, north of Lightsville Road. Firefighters battled strong winds and intermittent rain and snow as they fought the fire.

The Leaf River Fire Department posted this on social media Thursday: “Shortly before 11 am today we were toned out for a structure fire. Upon arrival command observed a large out building fully involved and decided to go to a second alarm right away for additional manpower and water. Crews battled high winds making fire suppression more challenging during operations on the fire ground.

“We would like to thank the numerous surrounding fire departments for their assistance including Byron, Forreston, Stillman Valley, German Valley, Mt Morris, Pecatonica, Oregon, Blackhawk, Win-Bur-Sew, Lynn-Scott-Rock, Lanark, Shannon, Polo, and the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office . We would also like to thank our Board and Fibbers Bar and Grill for having food ready for us upon our return to the station.”

Tanker trucks from several area fire departments were lined up along Lightsville Road on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 as firefighters battled a structure fire at 2990 W. Lightsville Road, northeast of Leaf River. The fire was at the end of a private lane about one mile north of Lighthouse Road. (Earleen Hinton)