Construction begins on new municipal building for city of Polo, Buffalo Township

A groundbreaking for a new municipal building for the city of Polo and Buffalo Township took place Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (From left) Fehr Graham Project Manager Darin Stykel; Polo Public Works Director Kendall Kyker; City Treasurer Tammy Merdian; Polo Alderman Tommy Bardell; Polo Mayor Doug Knapp; Buffalo Township Supervisor Phil Fossler; City Clerk Sydney Bartelt and Charlotte Bartelt; and Polo Alderman Randy Schoon. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

POLO — The city of Polo and Buffalo Township hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their new joint municipal building Wednesday morning.

Both are contributing to the cost of the $1.93 million building at 118 N. Franklin Ave., about two blocks north of the current city and township halls.

“We’re very excited about breaking ground for the new City Hall,” Mayor Doug Knapp said. “It’s something that’s been needed for a long time. We’re looking forward to the new structure and the facility that will offer us a nice place to do business.”

Construction crews started digging Monday, and were working on pouring concrete for the building’s footing during the groundbreaking.

“They’re going excellent,” said Darin Stykel, a project manager with the project’s engineer, Fehr Graham. “Because of the great weather this year, we’re getting ahead in the season and we’re lucky that Irving Construction could be available to start so soon, which should accelerate the project.”

Both the city and township struggle with old buildings deemed too small. When the Polo City Council goes into closed session, attendees must wait outdoors until they finish discussions. City staff and officials also have been making note of the leaky roof for several years.

The new municipal building will include off-street parking, which neither Polo City Hall nor Buffalo Township Hall currently has.

“It looks good, like we’re going to get something done,” Buffalo Township Supervisor Phil Fossler said while looking over the site. “It’ll be quite an addition to the town to have a joint municipal building with the township and the city of Polo cooperating. That should be done in a lot more small towns.”

The shared space will save the township a little more than $15,000 per year, he said.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Fossler said. “If we can save the taxpayers some money, we’ll do that.”

Polo city officials have discussed purchasing or building a new city hall since at least 2020.

In 2020 and 2021, they sought to buy the former CedarStone banquet hall at 610 S. Division Ave. However, contracts fell through, and many residents expressed a desire for Polo City Hall to remain in the downtown area. Talks continued, with various plans considered and discarded before finally landing on building the new joint municipal building.

Construction is expected to be completed this year.