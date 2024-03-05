Women’s Club antiques show is March 23-24 in Oregon

OREGON –The Oregon Women’s Club’s 72nd annual antique and vintage show will be Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St.
The event includes more than 40 dealers from the Midwest. The entry fee is $8 per person. Hours for the show are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event offers free parking, homemade concessions and is handicap accessible. Antique appraisals will be offered on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $5 per item.
Money raised goes to local charities and projects.