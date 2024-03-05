Women’s Club antiques show is March 23-24 in Oregon

Linda Dunphy of Dixon (left) and Susie Lendman of Sterling look at antiques in Tammy Mendoza's booth at the 2023 Oregon Women's Club Antique Show. This year's show is scheduled for March 23-24 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON –The Oregon Women’s Club’s 72nd annual antique and vintage show will be Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St.

The event includes more than 40 dealers from the Midwest. The entry fee is $8 per person. Hours for the show are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event offers free parking, homemade concessions and is handicap accessible. Antique appraisals will be offered on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $5 per item.

Money raised goes to local charities and projects.