Encore! Mt. Morris offering art classes in March and April

The Old Sandstone Gallery building is where Encore! Mt. Morris will host art classes in March and April. (Photo provided courtesy of Encore! Mt. Morris )

MOUNT MORRIS – Encore! Mt. Morris and Highland Community College are offering six art classes between March 6 and April 18.

• Macrame (Spring Gnome Garland), March 6, 6-8 p.m.

• Essential Skills for Basic Wood Carving, March 11 and 18, 6-8 p.m.

• Mastering Smartphone Photography, March 14 and 21, 6-8:30 p.m.

• Extreme Beginner Drawing with Pencil, April 8 and 15, 6-8 p.m.

• The Art of Drawing with Colored Pencils, April 11 and 18, 6-8 p.m.

• Introduction to Watercolor Painting, April 13, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

All supplies are included in the course fees. Classes are held in the Old Sandstone Gallery, 122 S Wesley Ave, Mt. Morris.

For course details (descriptions, fees, instructors, photos of projects) and to register for one or more of the classes, go to the Encore! Mt. Morris web site ( encoremtmorris.com ) and click on the “Spring 2024 Art Classes” button. Clicking on the title or photo of the class that interests you will take you to the Highland CC Lifelong Learning page to register. Contact Molly Baker at mollyb@encoremtmorris.com if you have any questions.

Encore! Mt. Morris is composed of volunteers committed to developing Mt. Morris, IL into a unique, thriving rural and cultural arts destination in northwest Illinois. Learn more at EncoreMtMorris.com.