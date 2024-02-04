‘100 Women Who Care’ donates $8,000 to faith-based camp

100 Women Who Care Ogle County poses with the mock check the group presented to Camp Cedar. The group of women donates to charities within Ogle County. (Photo provided by Deanne Forrest)

OREGON – 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County voted in January to give $8,000 to Camp Cedar Illinois Inc., a faith based camp in Steward. The decision was made after the group heard from six charitable organizations.

“The camp was created four years ago with the mission to empower young survivors of sexual abuse. Their goal is to create a fun, safe and encouraging environment in order to promote healing and personal growth. They offer various activities over the summer totally free to the campers they serve,” said 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County member Deanna Forrest.

100 Women Who Care Ogle County is a group of women who join together to donate to charities within Ogle County. The local chapter is part of 100 Who Care Alliance, which is international in scope. Meetings are held on a quarterly basis where a 501 c3 is nominated and voted on to receive $100 from each member.

No other fees are required. Membership is growing steadily with currently 80 members.

Anyone interested in becoming a member or learning more about how the donation process works can contact Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/oglegives.

To learn more about Camp Cedar Illinois, visit https://www.campcedarillinois.org/, or write campcedaril@gmail.com.