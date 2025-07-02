Two blowouts cause partial closure of Route 2 between Oregon and Byron on Tuesday

A crew from the Illinois Department of Transportation repairs one of two pavement blowouts on Illinois Route 2 Tuesday evening, July 1, 2025. The state highway was closed between Oregon and Byron as crews patched the roadway. This blowout was just north of Silver Ridge Golf Course. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Two pavement blowouts caused a portion of Illinois Route 2 to be closed between Oregon and Byron early Tuesday evening.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews were busy patching the blowouts - one just north of the Silver Ridge Golf Course north of Oregon and the other south of Byron, near Town Line Road.

Traffic was directed from Route 2 to Mud Creek Road after both lanes of the state highway buckled. IDOT crews were busy cutting into the concrete and patching the roadway at that location around 8 p.m.

A few miles to the north, another blowout was located just north of the intersection with Town Line Road, south of Byron. An IDOT truck was positioned there to prevent motorists from diving over the buckled pavement.

IDOT had warned motorists in recent days to be on the lookout for pavement buckling on roads.

“One of the hottest weeks of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “At IDOT, we have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling, IDOT’s press release said.

“While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, IDOT crews are monitoring the situation and stand ready to respond. Motorists are advised to remain alert to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel, the press release said.

Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.