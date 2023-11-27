Oregon’s Candlelight Walk kicks off Christmas season

OREGON – A chill was in the air Saturday night, but that didn’t deter visitors from making the rounds at Oregon’s 37th Candlelight Walk.

And 3-year-old Carson Schopp, of Oregon, didn’t mind waiting another 15 minutes to tell Santa what he wanted for Christmas.

Carson along with his mom and dad and little sister Leighton, 11 months, were next in line when old Saint Nick needed a short break as he met visitors inside the Oregon United Methodist Church.

“And what do you want for Christmas?,” asked Santa.

“A tractor plow,” Carson quickly replied. Leighton looked calmly at Santa as she sat in his lap as mom Kelsey snapped a quick photo.

Santa was just one of the attractions at the evening event held in downtown Oregon.

A steady stream of visitors walked along downtown streets, popping in and out of stores, as Mother Nature provided clear skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

The 4-8 p.m. event also included horse drawn wagon rides, activities for kids, entertainment, food, and Candy Cane Lane.

This year’s Christmas tree – located on the east lawn of the Ogle County Courthouse Square – was lit by Oregon Superintendent Tom Mahoney and his wife, Angela, a teacher at the school district. The Mahoneys are retiring at the end of this school year.

The Oregon High School Madrigal singers entertained the crowd throughout the evening with performances at the CMAAA and after the tree lighting, singing while the OHS Jazz band also played Christmas tunes at the CMAAA.

And members of the Byron Dance Academy performed a musical number on the north lawn of the Courthouse Square donning brightly lit Christmas-themed costumes.

At Conover Square, families could watch model trains wind their way around the many tracks at the Blackhawk Model Train Club, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and visit local shops.

The 37th Candlelight Walk is organized by the Oregon Chamber of Commerce.

