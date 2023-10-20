Learn about hawks, eagles and other raptors on Nov. 12, near Oregon

OREGON – Who hasn’t felt a sense of amazement at the sight of a hawk or eagle soaring overhead or of wonder at the sound of an owl hooting in the darkness?

Ogle County residents can learn more about raptors when Candy Ridlbauer, executive director of the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center, offers a 2 p.m. program on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Kickapoo Center, 1919 N. Limekiln Road, north west of Oregon.

The event is being sponsored by the Prairie Preservation Society of Ogle County.

Ridlbauer will bring seven live birds of prey, including a hawk, owl and falcons to illustrate their habits and rehabilitating them. There will also be displays for the audience to examine.

She will also discuss what steps someone should take if they find a bird that has been injured.

“Join PPSOC for a close-up look at these exciting birds and learn how they are helped to return to their natural lives in the wild at this delightful program. Displays will enrich the experience,” said Sonia Vogl, a member of the PPSOC.

The Kickapoo Center is located just north of state Route 64 and the Ogle County Fairgrounds between Oregon and Mt. Morris.

Light refreshments will be served after the program. Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult.

For more information, contact Lin at 825-973-4926 or sonia.vogl@gmail.com