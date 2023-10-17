Former police chief Rockwood hired as Polo’s interim chief

POLO — Polo city officials are set to begin a search for a new police chief.

Chief Troy Randall’s final day with the Polo Police Department is Saturday, Oct. 21. He resigned to take a position as the Lanark chief of police.

“I started in Lanark, and it’s always been a dream of mine to finish where I started,” said Randall, who lives in Lanark. “The opportunity kind of presented itself a lot sooner than what I expected, but I didn’t want to pass it by. I will miss working for Polo.”

Randall said he worked at the Polo Police Department for nearly 10 years. He was appointed police chief on Sept. 20, 2021, after about 2 1/2 months as interim chief.

“It’s been good. It’s been very good,” he said. “I got a lot of experience that I probably wouldn’t have gotten anywhere else. I met a lot of nice people and worked with a great group of guys. That’s another thing I’ll be missing as well.”

Troy Randall (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

On Monday, Oct. 16, Polo City Council members voted 5-1 to hire Tim Rockwood, of Polo, as the interim chief, effective Tuesday, Oct. 17. Rockwood’s pay was set at $45 per hour, and his time in the position was limited to a maximum of three months.

Alderman Randy Schoon voted against hiring Rockwood, but did not comment on his reasoning during or after the council meeting.

The vote followed a 35-minute closed session, which was in addition to the hour-long closed session held during a special Polo City Council meeting Oct. 10.

Rockwood said Mayor Doug Knapp asked him to serve as interim chief, and he agreed in order to help out the city.

“My family’s kind enough to basically lend me to the city for three months,” Rockwood said. “I’m honored that I was asked and am looking forward to helping out and basically just being useful in a niche I can do.”

Rockwood is Randall’s predecessor, as well as a current Polo Public Works Department employee. He served as Polo police chief from Feb. 18, 2020, to July 19, 2021, when he resigned for personal reasons.

Less than a month after stepping down from his spot as chief, Rockwood was rehired to the city’s Public Works Department, where he had worked prior to joining the Polo Police Department. The City Council originally hired Rockwood as a police officer effective Dec. 5, 2016; he started at the Springfield-based State Police Academy on Jan. 8, 2017.

Rockwood will return to his position with the Public Works Department after a new police chief is hired. At that time, his pay will be $23 per hour, which is a $2 increase from his current pay rate within the department.

As part of his appointment as interim chief, the City Council also gave Rockwood an additional 40 hours of paid time off, which must be used by May 1, 2024.

“I know I’m leaving the department in good hands,” Randall said when asked his thoughts on Rockwood. “I worked with Tim when he was chief for quite a while. I worked with Tim when he was first hired. He’s a very good officer, very knowledgeable and I know the town is going to be left in good hands.”

Knapp said advertisements for a full-time police chief are being finalized and soon will be posted.