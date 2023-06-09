Maggie & Amos Foundation run, family event is June 10

CHANA – The Maggie & Amos Foundation is hosting its 6th annual Infinity Run + Family Fun Event on Saturday, June 10 at Chana Education Center and the Rochelle Conservation Club.

This yearly event is held in memory of Maggie and Amos Meyer (Rosko) who died in a house fire on Oct. 19, 2016 in Byron. Maggie was a favored special education teacher at Chana Education Center and a loving mother to her 3-year-old son, Amos.

The 501c3 nonprofit foundation was established by family, friends, coworkers, and students in the year following their passing to establish memorial grants as a way to honor Maggie and her son.

Maggie was an advocate of students with disabilities and heavily focused on community inclusion and service to better the lives of others. She was an avid runner and enjoyed participating in 5k events and triathlons in her spare time.

The June 10 event promises to be a full day of activities for every one with every interest.

The day’s activities begin with the Chana Heritage Tractor Show at the old Chana Fire Station and a homemade biscuits & gravy, breakfast sandwich, or pancake & sausage breakfast at Chana Education Center. The Infinity Run chip-timed 5k and 1 mile family fun run begin at 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of the school.

Activities then move to the Rochelle Conservation Club with an 815 Twin City Baggers corn hole bags tournament offering cash prizes, food served by Ralfie’s BBQ and the Conservation Club members, and free children’s activities of bounce houses, face painting, and a dunk tank.

The Gypsy Filly Mobile Bar will be providing a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on site. A unique, free scavenger hunt begins at noon where teams can forage the trails of the club to locate treasure that can be turned in for money and other fun prizes.

A Silent Auction will be running throughout the day featuring a variety of items and memorabilia. To close out the day there will be a Live Auction by From the Hart Benefit Auction Service, live music by Burn N’ Bush, and the monthly steak fry by Rochelle Conservation Club (tickets need to be pre-ordered through Rochelle Conservation Club).

All proceeds from this event will be used to continue the good works of the foundation. To date, the foundation has provided more than $42,000 in educational grants, scholarships, and free children’s programming to our local schools, libraries and communities.