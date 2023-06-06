June 06, 2023
Special meeting on proposed chicken ordinance set for June 26

Forreston trustees seeking public input on allowing ownership of chickens in village limits

By Alexa Zoellner

A chicken walks across a cement pad at an Ogle County farm. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON — Forreston Village Board members set a date for a special meeting regarding a potential ordinance that would allow ownership of chickens within village limits.

The meeting will be held Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., at Forreston Village Hall, which is located at 301 N. Walnut Ave.

“That gives three weeks to notify the public,” Village President Mark Metzger said. “We’ll have an ordinance as far as what we’re looking to do [for them to review].”

Board members do not plan to vote on the ordinance on June 26, but intend to have it as an action item on the agenda for their July 3 meeting.

The board agendas usually are posted at Forreston Village Hall and the village website by at least the Friday prior to a meeting.

