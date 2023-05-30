Leaf River Summer Daze coming June 2-4

LEAF RIVER — Leaf River Summer Daze is set to return this weekend, with even more family-friendly activities than before.

Among the offerings are a petting zoo, Friday’s tractor rodeo and firework show, the car show and tractor and truck pulls on Saturday and, of course, the grand parade Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a great way to start the summer,” said Laura Werner, Leaf River Summer Daze Committee co-secretary and a Leaf River Lions Club member. “The weather looks beautiful and there’s things to do for everyone. … There’s stuff to do for every age.”

Leaf River Summer Daze is scheduled for June 2-4. The majority of the events take place at the River Valley Complex and Bertolet Memorial Library.

Other Friday activities include the Citizen of the Year award and music by Grass Attack.

Saturday will feature the Lions Club car show; Sparky’s Kid Zone at the Leaf River Fire Station; an antique tractor parade; Ogle County Pork Producers pork chop sandwiches; and a flea market at Bertolet Park.

A cornbag tournament at Fibbers and raffle drawings are set to take place Sunday, alongside the parade judging and the parade itself.

“We start planning in January,” Werner said. “Thankfully, it includes all the local organizations, so everyone does their part to make it [Leaf River Summer Daze] happen.”

For a full schedule, visit LeafRiverSummerDaze.org.