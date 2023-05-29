Oregon Woman’s Club donates cash, toys to Shining Star

OREGON – Members of the Oregon Woman’s club paid a visit to Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center in Dixon, bringing a check and a basket of Beanie Babies with them.

The tour, led by Jessica Cash, the center’s executive director, showed the facility and covered the various services offered by the group. Shining Stars offers services to help overcome the trauma of child abuse, including working with law enforcement to identify abusers, advocacy for the victims, counseling, and education to encourage growth and healing, to the victims and their families.

Shining Star is only one of the many local organizations that Oregon Woman’s Club supports throughout the year. The check for $300 goes to help finance the services Shining Star offers its clients.

The Beanie Babies join the ranks of the stuffed animals that are given to victims to provide some comfort when they first visit the facility.