Recycle your old electronics in Ogle County on June 23

June 2023 Residential Electronics Recycling Collection Event

OREGON – The next Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department residential electronics recycling event is scheduled for Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Accepted items include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCR’s, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVD’s, and CFL bulbs.

Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check accepted.

There is a limit seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials not accepted at these events.

Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the department via a separate program. Call the number above for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for drop off of the materials to be recycled.