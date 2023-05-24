Marcos fan themselves with confetti after receiving diplomas

POLO – When Rebekah Zeigler watched her sister speak at Polo High School’s 2020 commencement she set a goal and on Sunday she reached it.

“As I watched my sister give her portion of the valedictorian speech in 2020, I set a goal,” said Zeigler, this year’s valedictorian. “I was determined to stand up here myself just a short three years later. And I am proud to announce I have not been outdone by Chloe yet.”

Zeigler spoke to her 37 classmates in a short ceremony inside the high school gym on a warm, sunny Sunday afternoon.

Zeigler thanked everyone who helped each graduate. “Thank you all once again. As cliché as it sounds, we wouldn’t be here without you which is true today as the first time it was uttered,” she said.

She said the Class of 2023 had gone through highs and lows together. “As we continue to succeed in each of our respective paths, we will carry all that we have learned – both in school and from each other – wherever we go. Congratulations Class of 2023, we’ve made it.”

“I’m looking forward to the future yet scared to leave the past,” she said adding she felt fortunate to have support from the entire Polo community.

After her speech, Principal Andy Faivre said audience members could cheer each of the graduates when they walked across the stage to receive their diploma.

“After going through Covid, I think you can go ahead and cheer,” he said.

The Class of 2023 had a bit of a new twist on the Marcos’ tradition of celebrating the end of commencement. Instead of spraying ‘Silly String’ into the air as past classes had done, they shot confetti into the air and watched it slowly fall back over the newest Marcos alums.

Cayden Webster smiles as he shows his diploma while exiting the Polo High School gym with Payton Wells at the close of commencement on Sunday, May 21. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Logan Hudson and Waylon Harris smile as confetti falls on them at the close of Polo High School's commencement on Sunday, May 21. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Polo High School graduates toss their caps into the air after exiting the high school following their commencement on Sunday, May 21. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Rebekah Zeigler, valedictorian, gave the senior class remarks at Polo High School's commencement on Sunday, May 21. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)