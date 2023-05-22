Sheriff’s department joins Illinois ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign for Memorial Day

Ogle County — OREGON – The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign that will run May 19-30.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle is reminding motorists to buckle up for safety.

“Seat belts have proven to be life-saving in the event of a crash,” said VanVickle in a press release. “Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.”

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends, the press release said.

“Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used,” the release said. “While Illinois currently has a 93% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.”

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.