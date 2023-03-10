U.S. 52 bridge in Ogle County to close March 13

DIXON – Construction work on the U.S. 52 bridge crossing Elkhorn Creek in Ogle County will begin Monday, March 13, weather permitting, Illinois Department of Transportation officials announced Friday.

The bridge, located just south of Illinois 64 near Brookville, will be closed during the project, which includes removing and replacing the bridge. A marked detour will direct traffic to utilize Illinois 64 and Illinois 26.

This $3.2 million project is expected to be completed by Aug. 25. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

“To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” an IDOT press release said. “Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.”

For IDOT District 2 updates, view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.