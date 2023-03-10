March 09, 2023
Heavy snow falls across region

By Earleen Hinton

Heavy, wet snow falls in front of the Oregon High School late Thursday afternoon as a school worker tries to clear the sidewalk as a winter storm moved through the region. Several inches of snow was forecast. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON — Heavy, wet snow began falling across the regional late Thursday with several inches forecast through the evening and in to early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said accumulating wet snow was expected “ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88 corridor, to 4 to 7 inches closer to the Wisconsin border”.

Nearly 3 inches had fallen in Oregon by dusk.

“Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel difficult, through 11 p;.m. this evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.,” officials said.

Snow rates could reach 1 inch per hour with the heavy, wet snow making shoveling hazardous to residents.

