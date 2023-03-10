Heavy snow falls across region

OREGON — Heavy, wet snow began falling across the regional late Thursday with several inches forecast through the evening and in to early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said accumulating wet snow was expected “ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88 corridor, to 4 to 7 inches closer to the Wisconsin border”.

Nearly 3 inches had fallen in Oregon by dusk.

“Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel difficult, through 11 p;.m. this evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.,” officials said.

Snow rates could reach 1 inch per hour with the heavy, wet snow making shoveling hazardous to residents.