Local bank donates $5,000 towards new bloodmobile

A local bank is helping the Rock River Valley Blood Center purchase a new state-of-the-art bus.

Stillman Bank has contributed $5,000 to the “Bus Campaign when Stillman Bank Executive Vice President and COO David Mecklenburg presented the check to Rock River Valley Blood Center CEO Lisa Entrikin.

In the past two decades, the Rock River Valley Blood Center has been able to expand their reach within the region thanks to the purchase and operation of their iconic pink Bloodmobile. However, the current bloodmobile is aging out and the RRVBC is making arrangements to purchase a new state-of-the-art bus.

Anyone Interested in contributing to this campaign can visit www.rrvbc.org/fund-the-bus/ to help RRVBC reach its goal.