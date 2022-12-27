Learning grants named in memory of Maggie and Amos

CHANA — A record-breaking number of requests were received this year for The Maggie & Amos Foundation’s “Fall” in Love Learning Grants.

A total of $8,700 was awarded to 22 educators in eight school districts. The maximum grant amount was $500.

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) established by friends and coworkers of Margaret “Maggie” (Rosko) Meyer who died in a house fire in Byron on Oct. 19, 2016, along with her 3-year-old son, Amos Meyer. Maggie was a school teacher at the Chana Education Center at the time of her death.

Duane C. Meyer, Maggie’s ex-husband and Amos’ father, is charged with their murders and arson. His case is still pending in Ogle County court.

“Congratulations to all of our grant recipients! We appreciate your willingness to go above and beyond to engage your students in learning,” foundation officials wrote in a Facebook post. “This year we have been able to provide over $8,700 in grant funds for our area schools! Thank you to everyone who applied and we hope that one day we will be able to fully fund every request. Please continue to support our events and activities to allow for this ambitious goal to happen. Being able to provide these grants makes all of our work worth it. We are grateful to be able to honor Maggie and her enthusiasm for creating a fun and educational classroom environment with these grants.”

Here are this year’s award recipients and how they plan to spend the funds:

Forrestville Valley School District

Kristen Priewe: reading and vocabulary games for students.

Lynnette Frederick: materials to create a March Madness project for students to analyze data based on the college basketball championships.

Maria Tuten: the Everyday Speech Social Emotional Learning curriculum for preschool- to fifth grade students to develop self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.

Rochelle Elementary District

Alyssa Hansen: hands-on learning materials to make learning more engaging and fun for students.

Chelsey Stolte: a sturdy workbench table for students to allow for safe flexible seating in her science classroom.

Jennifer Hunley: materials and tools to create a calming corner for students to regain emotional and physical control to promote mindfulness, breathing and reflection.

Nicole Tobler: games to promote learning and play in her kindergarten classroom.

Becky Cox: tools to help support students who are in need of active sensory input to increase self-regulation in the classroom setting.

Amboy School District

Emily Rose: items to put in sensory baskets to help students relieve stress in class.

Jamie Rodriguez: the Qball Throwable Microphone to add excitement to classroom presentations and student demonstrations.

Polo Community School District

Emily Ditzler: dry erase boards for students to collaborate and group solve in her math class.

Alec Wetzell: a new grinding machine for the agriculture and industrial technology program at PCHS.

Ashton-Franklin Center CUSD

Amanda Chapman: create calm kits for each classroom in her elementary building to aide in student emotional regulation.

Michelle Mairs: cardio drumming equipment for her students in physical education to not only add to the PE program, but music education, as well.

Rochelle Township High School

Ann Marie Jinkins: support her classroom project HubsRead, a RTHS student-created podcast in which students have written and recorded personal interviews, funny game shows and round-table book discussions.

Aby Guerrero: books in Spanish to provide reading items for students with a primary language of Spanish.

Sidney Lippens: assistive technology for students with special education needs to support easier access to education in the classroom.

Ogle County Educational Cooperative

Abigail Baker: augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices to support the speech and language needs of students with special education services.

Amy Waddle: books that support the classroom’s Behavior Basics program that helps students with special education needs learn appropriate social skills in a variety of settings.

Oregon School District

Cynthia Kilmer: items and tools for 25 sensory bins to disperse amongst the kindergarten classrooms at Oregon Elementary School to support learning through tactile play.

Amy Tomlinson: materials to support art and fine motor activities in the classroom to enhance letter awareness and learning, material exploration and fine motor development.

Brandi Costa: materials needed to start an indoor garden and worm composter with an aquarium system to offer real-world, hands-on science and math lessons.