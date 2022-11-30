November 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Colden Street Project wrapping up for year, set to continue in 2023

Three blocks will be gravel, without sidewalks this winter; city crews will do ‘special cleanings’ to keep gravel out of yards

By Alexa Zoellner
Construction crews from Martin & Co., of Oregon, work on the $3.3 million Colden Street Project at the corner of West Mason Street and South Congress Avenue in Polo on Nov. 21. The Colden Street Project encompasses about 10.5 blocks and is meant to help alleviate water buildup on Illinois Route 26 during torrential rain events. This year's portion of work concluded this week; more will be done in 2023.

Construction crews from Martin & Co., of Oregon, work on the $3.3 million Colden Street Project at the corner of West Mason Street and South Congress Avenue in Polo on Nov. 21. The Colden Street Project encompasses about 10.5 blocks and is meant to help alleviate water buildup on Illinois Route 26 during torrential rain events. This year's portion of work concluded this week; more will be done in 2023. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

POLO — Advantageous weather allowed construction crews to get an additional block’s worth of work done this week in Polo’s $3.3 million storm sewer improvement project.

Crews from the Colden Street Project’s main contractor — Martin & Co., of Oregon — already worked on South Maple Avenue, West Buffalo Street and South Congress Avenue this year, Polo Public Works Director Kendall Kyker said. More work will take place in 2023, he said.

They had been “shutting down” last week, but because of good weather, decided to take care of the underground work on West Colden Street between South Congress and Division avenues, Kyker said.

“What they’re going to do is one more block this year, and then they’ll be done,” he said. “Then I think they should be done and out of here about the end of that week.”

The Colden Street Project encompasses about 10.5 blocks, spanning both the downtown business district and residential neighborhoods. It is meant to help alleviate water buildup on Illinois Route 26 — named Division Avenue in Polo city limits — during torrential rain events.

Work set to take place in 2023 includes about 2.5 blocks of underground work and blacktopping. Helm Civil, of Freeport, is doing the blacktop.

There will be three blocks that will be gravel this winter — South Congress Avenue between West Mason and West Buffalo streets and West Colden Street between South Congress and Division avenues, Kyker said. There also won’t be sidewalks along those streets, he said.

“We will have to do special cleanings,” he said.

City crews will be using a box scraper to blow snow, which then will be hauled away because it will have gravel in it, Kyker said.

“If I just plow it and throw it in everybody’s yard, we’re not going to have a lot of happy campers, and then I’ve got a lot more work to do, which costs the tax payers money which we don’t want to do,” he said. “Then the rest of the town, when we haul snow, we take that out and dump it in a cornfield and it just melts.”

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner covers Ogle County for the Oregon Republican Reporter, Forreston Journal, Mt. Morris Times and Polo Tri-County Press. She has six-plus years of experience in journalism and has won numerous awards.