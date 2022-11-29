Free transportation offered to Mt. Morris food pantry

MOUNT MORRIS — Lee-Ogle Transportation System (LOTS) and Loaves & Fish Food Pantry will provide free transportation to the pantry once a month.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 12, anyone living in Mt. Morris or Leaf River who does not have transportation can schedule a ride with LOTS to and from Loaves & Fish Food Pantry free of charge.

This service will be offered once a month on the second Monday of the month only. You must call LOTS (815-288-2117) to schedule a ride at least three days business days ahead (in December call by Dec. 6 to schedule a ride).

The pantry will open early on the second Monday for those riding the LOTS van only, at 12:15 p.m.

Loaves & Fish Food Pantry is open on the first and third Thursdays from 4:30-7 p.m. and the second and fourth Mondays from 2-4:30 p.m. Anyone experiencing food insecurity is welcome.

We encourage our neighbors using the pantry to come no more than once a month so that we can serve all our neighbors in need, but if someone is in need of food, they will be served.

New volunteers are always welcome! If you have questions or would like to volunteer, please call the Pantry at 815-613-8776.