Polo Women’s Club coat drive runs through Nov. 1

POLO — Polo Women’s Club’s third annual coat drive season runs through Nov. 1.

New or gently used coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves are accepted. Drop-off locations are: First State Bank Shannon-Polo, 211 S. Division Ave.; Polo Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St.; 802 E. Buffalo St. and 103 E. Oregon St.

Distribution will take place free of charge at Crossroads Community Church, in Polo, on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

GFWC Illinois Polo Women’s Club was organized in 1921. It is a community-based service organization that makes a difference through volunteer service.

For more information, contact Louise Hall at 815-946-2198.