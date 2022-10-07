Two arrested for retail theft

OREGON — Two Freeport residents have been arrested for stealing merchandise from an Oregon store.

Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, of Freeport, were arrested after police investigated a retail theft at the Oregon Snyder Ace Hardware store, 201 N. Fourth St., at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“Oregon police responded to a possible retail theft at the Oregon Snyder Ace Hardware. It was alleged that two male subjects entered the store and began concealing a felony amount of merchandise,” said Oregon Police Chief Joe Brooks in an Oct. 7 press release. “The two subjects matched the description from a prior theft at the store and they were confronted by employees. Upon arrival of the Oregon officers, a foot pursuit ensued. With the assistance of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, the Byron Police Department, and the Mt. Morris Police Department, the suspect vehicle was located in the 200 block of N. 3rd Street and a felony stop was conducted. Two male subjects were taken into custody.”

Ernst was charged with four counts of felony retail theft. “The Byron Police Department charged Hille with two counts of felony retail theft,” the press release said.

Both were transported to the Ogle County Jail.

Within the vehicle a large amount of possible stolen property from other jurisdictions was recovered.

*The individuals in this news release are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.