I-39 work in Ogle County set to begin Oct. 3

Construction on southbound Interstate 39 in Ogle County will begin Monday, Oct. 3, weather permitting. The work zone is south of the Illinois 64 interchange (exit 104).

Work will install new weigh-in-motion sensors in the road. One lane of traffic will be open during the $1.1 million project. In-roadway work is expected to be completed by Oct. 21, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a Monday press release.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” the release said.

“Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.”

