Hard Rock to brings music to Oregon’s Oktoberfest

OREGON – The Rockford Casino – A Hard Rock Opening Act, is bringing the music to Oregon by sponsoring the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Party on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4-9 pm.

Authentic German fare, beer, live music, games, and prizes will be offered at all seven participating locations. Costumes are encouraged.

Hard Rock will set the stage by supporting local bands playing live from 4-9 p.m.

Oktoberfest kicks off at 4 p.m. at Ogle County Brewery with a ceremonial keg tapping by Oregon Mayor Ken Williams, followed by games, prizes, and Oktoberfest fun at participating locations.

All venues are free admission and will have German food and drink specials all day plus Oktoberfest merchandise and Bad Ash Cigars.

Venues are: Breaker’s Saloon and Eatery, Cork and Tap, Hazel’s Cafe, The Hunt Club, Maxson’s Restaurant and Riverboat, Ogle County Brewery, and Sledgehammer’s.