School district offers old trophies at former DLR Junior High

MT. MORRIS — The Oregon School District is offering the public a chance to pick up old trophies currently on display at the former David L. Rahn Junior High in Mt. Morris.

“Numerous old Oregon/Mt. Morris junior high trophies will be on display and available for any interested community members to pick up and keep on Friday morning, July 1 from 9 a.m. – noon outside the main doors of the former Mt. Morris Jr. High gym lobby area,” said Mike Lawton, activities director in an email on Tuesday. “Many of these were from seventh and eighth grade athletics events from 1995-2018.. If you or a family member participated on any of these teams and would like to permanently keep a trophy, they will be available free of charge for community pickup. Items will be available first come, first serve basis.”

The Oregon School Board decided earlier this year to close the David L. Rahn Junior High School, located in Mt. Morris, and move seventh and eighth grade student to the Oregon High School in Oregon, located 5 mies to the east.

The building, which was the Mt. Morris High School before the two districts joined, will be either sold or demolished.