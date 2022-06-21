Jay’s Drive-In under new management, keeping same legacy

OREGON — Jay’s Drive-In might have new owners, but the Ortizes plan to honor the car hop’s legacy.

Area residents Amy and Michael Ortiz purchased the ‘50s- and ‘60s-themed car hop from Terry and Vicky Wilkens on June 3. Jay’s Drive-In is located at 107 W. Washington St., in Oregon.

“Vicky and Terry have been training us for this entire process,” Amy Ortiz said. “They’ve been wonderful in helping us keep on their legacy of Jay’s.”

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ortiz said. They plan to reopen Mondays at a later date.

“We’re keeping the same menu,” she said. “Nothing is changing. We’re just working on getting some stuff from vendors.”

Visitors also will see familiar faces while being served, as the staff remains the same — including the Wilkens, Ortiz said.

Jay’s Drive-In was closed at the start of June for inventory, and reopened on June 12, she said.

“We are planning to do a lot more events at Jay’s,” Ortiz said, noting that they also purchased the lot behind Jay’s Drive-In. Halloween parties and Easter egg hunts are potential future events, and the Ortizes also are looking to add a live acoustic music night to the list of offerings.

“We’re very excited to be part of the Oregon community,” Ortiz said.