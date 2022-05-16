Open Show at county fair isn’t just for kids

The show competition at the Ogle County Fair isn’t just for kids. Adults are encouraged to show off their talents and expertise in the annual Open Show and maybe win a cash premium in the process.
Residents of Ogle County and surrounding counties who are age 21 and older are eligible to enter the Open Show. Categories include Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture, Beekeeping, Clothing, Craft, Photography, Quilting, Painting & Drawing, and Foods, as well as the Open Horse Show
The 168th Ogle County Fair will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds, 1440 N. Limekiln Rd., one mile west of Oregon just north of Ill. 64.
The deadline to enter the Open Show is midnight on Saturday, June 18. For more information visit www.oglecountyfair.com.