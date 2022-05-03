Next electronic residential recycling set for May 21

OREGON — The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will be holding a residential electronic recycling event on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Annex Building at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

There will be no Friday electronics recycling event this month. The electronics recycling event for June will be held Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A free permit is required in advance to attend this recycling event. Permits are limited and must be requested by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

To obtain a permit call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020 or email the department at solidwaste@oglecounty.org and provide your name address, phone number and email address. Permits are limited to one per household per month, and allow up to seven (7) large items to be brought in for recycling.

A full list of accepted items and other event information is included with the permit.

This event is for Ogle County residential electronics. Accepted items include all types of televisions and computer monitors, computers and all computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, video game equipment, printers, FAX machines, copiers, scanners, VCR/ DVD players, cable and satellite boxes, all remote controls (please remove batteries), radios, stereo equipment, phones, digital clocks, calculators, holiday light strands, computer power back-ups, rechargeable batteries, and printer ink cartridges.

Microwave ovens are accepted for a $5 fee per unit.

A full list of accepted items and further instructions will be included with issuance of the permit. Please call the OCSWMD at the number above, visit www.oglecounty.org, or go to Facebook at Ogle County Solid Waste Management for more information.