Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid checks all the minivan boxes

There are countless documented efforts by many auto manufacturers to attempt to produce a vehicle that can do everything the minivan can accomplish while not looking or driving like a minivan. While few have ever come close, the Chrysler Pacifica embodies the belief that a minivan, and all its stereotypical trappings, are to be embraced.

The 2023 Pacifica enters its seventh year as one of the very best in the class. While the hybrid version is without a doubt the cutting edge, for now, the horizon for the Pacifica no doubt holds EV promise. The Pacifica has been raking in awards since its introduction, even though very few things have changed other than the hybrid technology and some great interior tech options.

I recently tested the Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle. I should disclose right out of the box that when you opt for the hybrid version you start at $58,000. Add in the $1,600 destination charge and you have arrived at $60k for your Pacifica Hybrid. Here’s the good news, you’re getting the best-looking minivan (Kia Carnival’s SUV looks aside) that pampers inside the cabin as well as any other offering. You also get the savings of driving a hybrid.

Powertrain

With its plug-in hybrid powertrain and 32 miles of electric-only range, estimates can range from $1,000 to $1,500 a year in potential savings on fuel. Much of that savings depends on the type of daily driving, terrain and driver characteristics, but it’s impressive either way.

The Pacifica’s standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 delivering 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, the Pacifica can be had with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined with FWD and 17/25/20 mpg with AWD.

Once Pacifica’s all-electric range is depleted, the hybrid uses both its electric motor and 3.6-liter V6 to achieve an EPA-estimated 30 mpg in combined driving. I found it to be an incredibly smooth transition from EV to hybrid that only becomes obvious if you see the reminder on the dash citing the status change.

All about the room

Minivans have one purpose at their core, it is a people mover. The Pacifica is big inside like most minivans. Much attention can be paid to the creature comforts and conveniences addressing the perceived dynamic of parents in front and multiple children in the rear rows. To this, the Pacifica excels.

The driver and front passenger enjoy outstanding visibility and plenty of room to stretch out. The Pacifica offers an array of cupholders, storage nooks, and places to easily place loose objects. Cabin materials are premium level in most cases and soft-touch surfaces abound.

The attractive, quilted leather seats, leather steering wheel, and distinctive stitching adorning the seats are a great touch of class. My top-end Pinnacle also had something I’ve not seen before: small, loose, quilted leather pillows for the second-row captain’s chairs. Yet another touch of class.

My experience with the UConnect infotainment system (and the 10-inch screen) has been great so far. It offers a very intuitive design, a user-friendly layout, and quick response times. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are part of the mix, as well as wireless smartphone charging.

My Pinnacle tester featured the FamCam, which is essential for keeping things down to a roar in the back. It allows front-row passengers to watch the kids’ activities from the main infotainment screen. A rear-seat entertainment system with screens mounted on the back of both front seats, allowing for individual viewing choices, including an individual remote and headphone set, may help contain the craziness.

As has been the case for a long time, the Pacifica features Stow ‘N Go captain’s chairs that fold into the floor for easy, flat-surface configuration of the interior. It’s quick and effortless to fold them flat. If you opt for the 8-person configuration of your Pacifica, you will get a small seat that fits between the captain’s chairs and does not disappear into the floor, going to have to ‘old-school’ that one and lift it out.

Final thoughts

If you want a minivan, then this Pacifica must be on your final list. This is not the cheapest option for this mode of transportation, but it is one of the more distinctive-looking offerings, it is probably the classiest interior (especially in the Pinnacle trim), and hybrid efficiency should help make the more expensive price tag a little easier to justify.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.