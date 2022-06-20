New Ford Maverick Hybrid great answer to high gas prices

Redefining a category is never easy, but once the ice is broken there is a noticeable willingness for more entities to step through to the “other side.” In the case of the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, they are stepping across into a newly minted small pickup segment that is just starting to pop.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz gets the credit for starting this movement, though the Ford Maverick manages to differentiate itself significantly and elevate, literally, some of the expectations for this growing small pickup segment. I recently tested the 2022 Maverick Hybrid and found it to be a pickup that does ‘the basics’ really well and is poised to turn some heads when you see the base $26,950 price tag.

First impression

While the Maverick is an entirely new product, sharing only structure and tech will superstar siblings Escape and Bronco Sport, it manages to easily set itself apart from anything in the Ford stable. Sure, there are a few nods to big brother F-Series’ design cues like the huge front grille, massive headlights, and MAVERICK boldly printed across the rear tailgate. It’s not a perfect fit, but I like the effort to tie it into a real winner’s key cues.

There’s no doubt two things strike you immediately as you see the Maverick: one, it’s not sitting as high as mid-sized or large pickups, which will be a positive for some potential buyers; two, the small 5-foot bed makes it look a lot less intimidating and that equates to easier maneuverability around town. My tester had an Alto Blue Metallic exterior color, which was rather unique, and went a long way in making the Maverick appear as something very different. Which it is.

Interior charms

I’m laughing right now because ‘interior charms” is a complete misnomer. While I’m quite certain there will be plenty of minimalist fans who may find themselves loving the abundant hard plastics that adorn this low-price pickup, overall I didn’t find much “charming” about the cabin. But it has a purpose.

I do give the Maverick design team an A+ for effort in keeping the price low for this pickup and employing the use of several different color schemes to liven it up and make things feel fun while also feeling economical. The Desert Brown trim on the standard black interior upholstery and dash presented a very nice aesthetic. Add in the extra colors for cupholders, panels, and gauges and you have a visually appealing cabin.

Maverick’s level of comfort far exceeds expectations. I found my Lariat tester’s front seats to be very comfortable with 8-way power adjustments on the driver’s side, with manual adjustments on the passenger side. With plenty of class surroundings, the driver’s sightlines are excellent.

The rear bench offers roomy seating, though it is a bit firmer than most will like. The bench will flip up to reveal a storage cubby. The 5-foot bed is big enough for plenty, and there are built-in tie-down slots/anchors for more unruly loads.

The 8-inch display runs Sync 3 effortlessly. I found the screen to be quite responsive featuring Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. One surprise was the quality of the audio sound. The base 6-speaker system sounded much better than a value-minded setup. Another plus was the easy-to-handle dial shifter on the console.

Hybrid performance

The hybrid pairing of a gas engine, an electric motor, and the continuously variable transmission (CVT) performs like a well-engineered combo. My tester featured the 2.5-liter hybrid, though there is a 2.0-liter turbo EcoBoost engine.

The Maverick’s hybrid powerplant is designed for stingy power output. The front-drive variant is good for 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. You can opt for a Maverick with all-wheel drive and the 250-hp EcoBoost turbo engine, which also doubles the towing capacity to 4,000 lbs.

I found Maverick’s performance to be adequate. The CVT strains a little when you jump on the pedal, but in most cases, there’s enough to pass and jump into traffic on the highway.

While there’s no dedicated EV drive mode, this truck’s electric elements work well with the 2.5-liter gas engine. My 2.5-L hybrid tester managed the expected City: 42 City MPG; 33 Highway MPG; and Combined: 37 MPG.

My Lariat trim tester had a final price tag of $28,950, which is impressive given the hybrid technology, the fuel economy, and the overall drive experience it offered. This is a great combination of efficiency, affordability, and distinct design that, if you can get past some cheap-feeling interior materials, is a rare find for the price.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.