Northwest Herald girls golf preview: 5 golfers to watch in 2023

Here are five girls golfers to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.
Jenna Albanese, Prairie Ridge, jr.
Albanese earned Northwest Herald All-Area second-team honors as a sophomore, taking third at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament and finishing third overall in the end-of-season FVC points standings. Albanese was a sectional qualifier and was three shots short of qualifying for state.
Aubrey Dingbaum, Huntley, sr.
Dingbaum, an All-Area second-team selection as a junior, was runner-up at the McHenry County Tournament and tied for sixth at the conference meet. She earned a sectional berth and was three shots shy of a Class 2A state appearance. The Red Raiders won the FVC Tournament by one shot over McHenry.
Madison Donovan, McHenry, sr.
Donovan was the FVC points champion and finished runner-up at the conference tournament, leading the Warriors to their first conference title since 2003. She earned a Class 2A sectional berth for the third straight season.
Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op, jr.
Medlyn, the 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year, captured the McHenry County Tournament title and placed fourth at the FVC tournament. Medlyn, who attends Cary-Grove, was sixth at regionals, eighth at sectionals and the area’s only golfer to advance to the Class 2A state meet.
Ella Notaro, Marian Central, sr.
Notaro finished fourth at the McHenry County Tournament and had a standout postseason, tying for third at regionals and ninth at sectionals to earn her first state berth. At the Class 1A state meet, the Hurricanes standout placed 35th.