On Campus: Huntley grad Briana Bower ‘excited’ for fresh start with Illinois softball

Returning home to play college softball has allowed Huntley graduate Briana Bower to reminisce.
“It’s really a full-circle moment,” said Bower, who committed earlier this month to the University of Illinois after two seasons at Mississippi State. “One of the main reasons was I miss seeing family and people from the community in the stands. Playing at Illinois can make all those things happen. I couldn’t be more excited.”
I cannot wait to represent this GREAT University and State…With that being said, I am EXCITED to announce that I am coming HOME to play for the University of Illinois 🔷🔶🥎#famILLy #HTTO #illini@TyraPerry13 @Coach_Veee @Ltrout07 pic.twitter.com/LlKStj6c0h— Briana Bower (@briana_bower22) June 17, 2023
Bower, an accomplished pitcher, finished her high school career with 922 strikeouts over three seasons while helping Huntley to two Fox Valley Conference titles, three regional titles, two sectional titles and the first state title in school history.
She will join two former prep teammates at Illinois – infielder Reese Hunkins and catcher Paige Berkmyer, who caught Bower as a freshman in high school before moving to Ohio.
“It’s a blue-collar program. They want to work hard. That’s what I grew up on.”— Brianna Bower, on transferring to the University of Illinois
On her recruiting visit, Bower was sold on the Illini by head coach Tyra Perry’s glimpse of the future.
“She told me that she saw a vision,” Bower said. “She wanted a pitcher from Illinois on the mound pitching for Illinois.”
In her eight seasons with the Illini, Perry’s team’s have qualified for four NCAA regionals and never had a losing season.
Bower will also work with a familiar face on the coaching staff in newly hired Illini assistant Kirsten Verdun, an Illinois native who is a former Wisconsin assistant. Verdun was a two-time All-American pitcher at DePaul and played professionally for the Chicago Bandits.
“Back when I was 12 years old, I’d go to a whole bunch of her pitching clinics,” Bower said. “I can learn a lot of things from her that can make me better.”
Bower, who has two years of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in May with some trepidation after pitching in only 10 games over two seasons at MSU.
“I didn’t play a lot at Mississippi State, so that was a little concerning for me,” she said. “A couple days after (entering the portal), I had emails and phone calls from coaches that recruited me during high school and remembered me.”
Along with Illinois, Bower said she received interest from Indiana, Iowa, San Diego State, Miami of Ohio, South Florida and Southern Illinois.
Before she begins school in Champaign in August, Bower said her summer focus will be on improving her velocity and stamina, along with regaining an important pitch in her arsenal.
“My rise ball. It was one of my dominant pitches back in high school,” Bower said.
The opportunity to be a key contributor on the mound and do it for a school close to home were big draws for the Illini.
“It’s a blue-collar program,” she said. “They want to work hard. That’s what I grew up on. (I want) to go in this fall, work hard, improve myself and get those opportunities.
“I want to show people what I’ve been wanting to show for the past couple of years. I’m excited to show what I’m capable of doing.”
Bimbi heads to WKU: Crystal Lake South grad Jacob Bimbi announced via Twitter last week that he is departing the University of Tennessee baseball program to transfer to Western Kentucky.
I want to thank the University of Tennessee for giving me the chance to be apart of their team and wish nothing but the best of luck in Omaha. With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to Western Kentucky for next fall! @WKU_Baseball— Jacob Bimbi (@JacobBimbi) June 16, 2023
VC: @HSSalamanders pic.twitter.com/2oBfHG88UD
As a junior this spring at Tennessee, which advanced to the College World Series, Bimbi was 2-0 with a 5.27 ERA in 13.2 innings. He pitched in 15 games for the Vols (44-22), striking out 22 hitters while walking only nine.
Bimbi began his college career at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill.
Thurow collects NFCA honor: Woodstock North grad Ellie Thurow earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association second-team all-region honors this month as a senior pitcher at D-III Coe College in Iowa.
Thurow’s all-region honor was the third of her college softball career. She posted a 15-5 record this season with a 1.31 ERA. In 133 innings on the mound, Thurow struck out 94 opposing hitters while allowing only 25 earned runs all season.
Ignoffo earns All-Region: Eastern Illinois senior baseball player Ryan Ignoffo (Cary-Grove) was named All-Midwest Region first team this month as a designated hitter.
While leading the Panthers to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title and a berth in the NCAA regionals, Ignoffo posted a team-high .335 average with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 60 RBIs. He also broke the EIU single-season record with 29 stolen bases.
As a pitcher, he was 1-1 with four saves over 19 appearances. In 44 innings pitched, he struck out 49 opposing hitters.
Ignoffo is playing until July 4 for the Williamsport (Pa.) Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League. The draft runs July 9-11.
