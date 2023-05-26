Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, May 25

Boys tennis
IHSA State Tournament: In Class 1A, Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Wasilk won 6-0, 6-4, before dropping his second match 7-5, 6-1. He won his next two matches 6-2, 6-1, and 6-2, 6-0, respectively, and will continue play Friday at Rolling Meadows.
Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim dropped his opening match Thursday 6-2, 6-3, before winning his next two matches 6-1, 6-2, and 4-6, 6-3, 12-10, respectively. He then finished his tournament run with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss.
Prairie Ridge’s doubles pair Jaylan Tucker and Cole Palese won 6-1, 6-0, to start things off before losing in the second round 6-0, 6-0. The duo ended its run with a 6-0, 7-5, loss.
Crystal Lake Central’s Kento Ono and Brandon Oconer won their first match 6-0, 7-6 (7), and then lost 6-0, 6-2. The Tigers finished with a 6-2, 6-2, loss.
Crystal Lake South’s doubles pair Aaron Koh and Jack Dacy lost both their matches, losing 6-2, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-2, respectively.
Woodstock’s Vince Perez and Liam Hanson lost both of their matches 6-0, 6-2, and 6-1, 6-2, respectively.
In Class 2A, Huntley’s Will Geske won his first-round match 6-1, 6-2, before losing in the second round, 6-0, 6-2. Geske rebound in 6-2, 4-6, 10-2, but then ended his run with a 6-4, 6-1 loss.
[ Photo gallery: Thursday's action at boys state tennis ]
Cary-Grove’s Bryce Shechtman lost his opening match 6-2, 6-0, and his consolation match 6-3, 6-0, to end his tournament run while Hampshire’s Braden Koffen dropped his opener 6-0, 6-0, and then dropped his second match 6-4, 6-2.
Jacobs’ doubles team August Nelson and Soham Kalra lost their opener 6-1, 6-1, and then beat Huntley’s Ben Hein and Jonathan Stec 3-6, 6-2, 14-12, in their consolation opener. The duo lost its next match 6-1, 6-0, to finish the tournament. Hein and Stec lost their opener 6-1, 6-1.
Baseball
Jacobs 9, Dundee-Crown 4: At Carpentersville, at the Class 4A D-C Regional, Paulie Rudolph was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Golden Eagles (17-18) defeated the Chargers (6-26) in their Class 4A D-C Regional semifinal.
Jacobs advances to Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game against McHenry (21-14).
Owen Ziaja drove in two runs and Christian Graves and Nick Gottfried each had an RBI hit.
Graves allowed two earned runs in a complete game victory, walking seven and fanning five.
Leth Pearson had an RBI double for the Chargers.
Burlington Central 8, Dixon 0: At Rochelle, Junior Michael Person struck out 13 in a one-hitter, and Brady Gilroy and Matt Lemon each hit solo home runs as the Rockets won a 3A Rochelle Regional semifinal.
Person didn’t allow a hit through 6 2/3 innings, but a bloop single fell in between three defenders in shallow center field to break it up. He also walked two batters and allowed just four baserunners in the game, finishing the complete game with 96 pitches.
Gilroy hit a solo home run to left with one out in the bottom of the first, then Mitchell Pedrigi was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 2-0 lead. Lemon led off the bottom of the second with another solo blast to the short porch in left field, then Jake Johnson had a two-out RBI double before the Rockets scored another un on an error for a 5-0 lead through two innings.
Chase Powrozek capped a three-run sixth with a two-RBI single to left after a two-out error kept the inning alive for the Rockets. AJ Payton finished with three hits and two runs, Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double.
Burlintgton (18-17) advances to Saturday’s regional title game against Sterling at 2 p.m.
Antioch 6, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Antioch, at the Class 3A Antioch Regional, the Sequoits scored twice each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Tigers (11-19) in their semifinal.
Central’s James Dreher was 4 for 4 with a run. Rhett Ozment was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Hampshire 5, DeKalb 3: At Hampshire, Evan Spenk hit a two-out, two-run double in the fourth that proved to be the difference maker for the Whip-Purs in a 4A Hampshire Regional semifinal.Dominick Kooistra had two hits and scored for the Whip-Purs (20-15).
Austin Ernst pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit relief to pitch up the win.Hampshire advances to the final to face Huntley at 11 a.m. Saturday.
”We’re confident. Anything can happen,” Hampshire coach Frank Simoncelli said.
“It doesn’t matter what you do in the regular season, it doesn’t matter the matchup in the regular season. It’s a brand-new game and we’ve got a good team. They’ve been through this and we want the challenge.”