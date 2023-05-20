Softball: Marengo tops Oregon to win Class 2A regional championship

Softball (FINAL): @MarengoSBall 8, Oregon 3. Indians (29-3) win the Class 2A Oregon Regional championship. Marengo has won 14 regional titles in the past 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/z7LdQwxREs

“I came out with a lot of fire. You just want to go after every batter.”

— Lilly Kunzer, Marengo junior