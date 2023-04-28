Girls soccer: Huntley’s Chloe Pfaff scores late in double overtime to top Cary-Grove 3-2

FINAL: @Huntley_Soccer 3, @carygrovesoccer 2. Red Raiders score with 19.7 seconds left after the ball takes a tough bounce and goes past the line. pic.twitter.com/0nDy3wFV4b

GOAL: Raiders score on a scramble in front of the net off a corner kick. I think Karen Reyes-Villanueva scored. 2-1 Huntley with 16:10 left in the match. pic.twitter.com/mM1YYjGEKs

“I think the feeling is absolutely amazing. With the clock counting down, you’re just watching it, holding your breath the entire time, hoping that something is going to get in. It’s a great feeling.”

— Chloe Pfaff, Huntley senior