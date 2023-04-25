Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, April 24

Cary-Grove softball held off a late rally from Dundee-Crown at home Monday to win 3-2 and give coach Tammy Olson her 500th career win.
Katelyn O’Malley drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth for C-G (4-11, 3-5 Fox Valley Conference) on a single to center field. Aubrey Lonergan and Rebecca Weaver each drove in a run in the first to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. Addison Green threw a complete game for the Trojans and struck out six batters, not allowing an earned run on six hits.
The Chargers’ Casi Attapit singled in a run in the sixth, and Kendall Brents scored on an error in the seventh. McKayla Anderson started for D-C (10-7, 3-4), throwing six innings and striking out nine.
Huntley 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Huntley, Meghan Ryan hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Red Raiders to an FVC win.
Madison Smith gave Huntley (11-6, 8-1) a 1-0 lead in the first on a groundout. Juliana Maude threw a complete game for the Red Raiders and struck out 10 batters, allowing no earned runs on four hits.
Central’s Avery Bechler tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh on a groundout. Katie Svigelj started for the Tigers (8-7, 4-5) and threw 6⅔ innings, allowing one earned run on six hits.
Hampshire 7, Burlington Central 4: At Burlington, the Whip-Purs held off a late rally to pick up an FVC win.
Hampshire (7-7, 3-5) scored six runs in the first three innings, and Mia Robinson and Carissa Schuman each drove in two runs. Ali Sondergaard finished with an RBI, and Eliana Lindmark threw a complete game for the Whips, allowing one earned run on six hits.
Danielle Durckel brought in a run and started for the Rockets (3-13, 1-8), throwing three innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits.
Marengo 6, Wauconda 5: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher walked it off for the Indians in the bottom of the seventh of the game with an RBI single to left field in the nonconference game.
Christopher finished with three RBIs for Marengo (14-2) while Kylee Jensen, Mia Lulinski and Alyssa Pollnow each drove in a run.
Jacobs 10, Crystal Lake South 6: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles scored nine runs in the first three innings to take control of the FVC game.
Arya Patel drove in three runs for Jacobs (8-10, 5-3), Cici DiSilvio brought in two, and Jianna Tanada, Avarie Lohrmann and Isla Vicari each finished with an RBI. DiSilvia threw 6⅔ innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits.
Riley Travis and Amelia Cervantes each drove in a run for the Gators (8-8, 4-5).
Harvard 21, Round Lake 6 (4 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets recorded 15 hits and scored at least three runs in each inning to earn a nonconference win.
Ashlynn Adams, Manhatyn Brincks and Emma Ribar drove in three runs for the Hornets (5-7, 3-3) while Ytzel Lopez, Aaralynn Schneider and Brianna Scott brought in two runs, and Addelaide Kleinsmith and Aideliz Renteria each finished with an RBI. Kleinsmith started for Harvard, throwing four innings and striking out eight batters.
Durand 15, Alden-Hebron 0: At Durand, the Giants (2-7) were no-hit and got one runner on base.
Richmond-Burton 4, Grant 3: At Fox Lake, the Rockets picked up a nonconference win in a resumed game.
Taylor Davison tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth, and Adriana Portera drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout for R-B (12-4). Madison Kunzer hit a home run in the third. Kunzer threw a complete game, striking out six and allowing two earned runs on six hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 8, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Reese Frericks tallied a hat trick as the Rockets clinched their third straight Kishwaukee River Conference title.
Layne Frericks, Blake Frericks, Bri Maldonado, Margaret Slove and Mackenzie Regusca each scored a goal for R-B (10-4, 5-0). The Rockets earned the No. 1 seed in the KRC tournament, which will start Thursday.
Johnsburg 8, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, Melaina Huemann recorded a hat trick to lead the Skyhawks to a KRC win.
Wynne Oeffling scored two goals for Johnsburg (6-3-1, 3-2) while Liz Smith, Lauren McQuiston and London Baidinger each scored. Kelsey Curry made two saves for Johnsburg against Harvard (1-8-2, 0-5).
Woodstock North 1, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Abby Foster scored midway through the second half to lead the Thunder (6-5-1, 4-1) past the Blue Streaks (4-9-1, 0-4). Woodstock North secured a first-round bye for the KRC tournament.
Crystal Lake South 1, Dundee-Crown 1 (OT): At Carpentersville, the Gators and Chargers battled to an FVC tie.
Marian Central 5, Belvidere 1: At Woodstock, Kailie Rosato and Adriana Wrzos each scored two goals to lead the Hurricanes.
Angelina Cutrona added the fifth goal for Marian (5-4-1), and Erin Johnson made five saves in goal.
BASEBALL
Burlington Central 3, Crystal Lake South 0: At Burlington, the Rockets (10-8, 6-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and used a strong pitching performance from Michael Person to pick up an FVC win.
Jake Johnson drove in Central’s first run on a single before Jake Herman and Mitchell Pedrigi each added a run to increase the Rockets’ lead. Person threw a complete game and struck out 10 batters, not allowing an earned run on four hits.
Jayden Gumprecht started for the Gators (11-5, 5-3 FVC) and threw 5⅔ innings, striking out four batters and allowing three earned runs on four hits.
Cary-Grove 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Cary, Daniel Stauder scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from third base in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Trojans.
C-G (16-3, 9-2 FVC) took a 1-0 lead in the third when Peyton Seaburg scored on an error. Ethan Dorchies threw a complete game for the Trojans, allowing one earned run on two hits with nine strikeouts.
Mason McKim tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth on a single for the Wolves (7-15, 2-8 FVC). Trace Vrbancic struck out nine batters in six innings for Prairie Ridge, not allowing an earned run on four hits.
Dundee-Crown 11, Crystal Lake Central 7: At Carpentersville, the Chargers scored seven runs in the first two innings to pick up an FVC win.
Cam Schmeiser and Nate Benton each finished with three RBIs for D-C (3-12, 2-7 FVC), while Cam King and Mason Morawski each drove in a run. Leth Pearson started for the Chargers and threw 3⅔ innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, striking out four.
Connor Gibour, Tommy Korn and Rhett Ozment each brought in a run for Central (8-9, 4-6).
Hampshire 3, McHenry 2 (8 innings): At Hampshire, Cooper Jaworski drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Whip-Purs in FVC play.
Jaworski hit a single to right field to drive in Jaryd Vence from third base. Kyle Johnson and Evan Spenk drove in the other two runs for the Whips (11-7, 5-5).
Hampshire starter Colin Miller threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts. Nicholas DiMarzio threw two innings of relief, with three strikeouts and one hit.
Cooper Cohn hit a two-run home run for McHenry (12-8, 5-4) in the fifth. Hampshire Shannon starter threw 4⅔ innings, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Johnsburg 4, Harvard 2: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure a KRC win.
Landon Banaszynski gave Johnsburg (4-12, 3-8) a 4-2 lead in the fifth when he singled in two runs. Jake Metze and Riley Johnson each drove in a run for the Skyhawks, while Ian Boal started and threw 6⅔ innings, not allowing an earned run on three hits, striking out nine batters.
Keon Wanland drove in a run for the Hornets (0-15, 0-10).
Marengo 6, Woodstock North 3: At Marengo, the Indians overcame two deficits to come back and earn a KRC win.
Patrick Signore drove in two runs for Marengo (13-4, 8-1), Caden Vogt hit a home run, and Andrew Johnson and Carter Heimsoth each had an RBI. Vogt started for the Indians, striking out 11 in six innings and allowing no earned runs on four hits.
Blake Herrmann drove in two runs for the Thunder (11-5, 9-1), and Tyler Fink had an RBI.
Richmond-Burton 11, Woodstock 7: At Woodstock, Aiden Wicinski drove in four runs while Zach Smith drove in another three to lead the Rockets (6-10, 5-5) to a KRC win.
BOYS TENNIS
Jacobs 4, Huntley 3: At Huntley, the Golden Eagles held on to pick up na FVC win in the resumption of Thursday’s dual meet.
Jacobs’ No. 1 doubles pair August Nelson and Soham Karla won in three sets 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5, No. 2 doubles Austin Dinh and Ryan Fulton took their match 6-4, 7-5, No. 3 doubles duo Liam Hulewicz and Ethan Hulewicz won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-1, while No. 3 singles player Sam Penna took his match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Huntley’s No. 1 singles Will Geske won 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles Mark Sobolewski earned a 6-2, 6-1 win and No. 4 doubles pair Frankie Scarpelli and Ahyan Yeasin won 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Crystal Lake Central 6, Woodstock North 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers improved to 11-3 behind wins by No. 1 singles player Logan Wasilk and No. 3 singles Jack Lisle and a doubles sweep.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wauconda 8, Marian Central 4: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes couldn’t hold on to pick up a win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lake Forest 15, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders couldn’t keep up in their nonconference matchup.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Hoffman Estates 1: At Hoffman Estates, the Red Raiders held on to win 25-23, 15-25, 25-23.