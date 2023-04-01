Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, March 31

Crystal Lake South kept its record unblemished with a walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Chagrin Falls, Ohio, 12-11 during the Ripken Experience on Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rhys Rankin singled with the bases loaded to bring in Liam Sullivan with the tying run, and Kyle Kuffel then scored on an error for the winning run.
Rankin also picked up the win, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. He was South’s sixth pitcher. The Gators moved to 6-0.
Dayton Murphy was 2 for 5, both triples, swiped four bases and scored twice. Ryan Skwarek was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Edgar Camacho was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Joey McEnery and C.J. Regillio both had two hits and scored twice.
Edwardsville 8, Prairie Ridge 5: At Memphis, Tennessee, the Wolves (2-5) lost to the defending Class 4A state champion Tigers in their game at USA Stadium.
Prairie Ridge had only two hits, with Trace Vrbancic and Mason McKim each getting one. Vrbancic drove in two runs, and McKim scored twice. Braedon Hatter also had an RBI.
The Wolves got most of their offense from drawing eight walks.
Burlington Central 12, Madison West 3: At Jacksonville, Mason Rosborough drove in three runs and threw three scoreless innings as the Rockets (3-3) defeated the Regents.
Rosborough was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. He also threw three scoreless innings and whiffed three batters. Taylor Carey finished with two more scoreless innings and four strikeouts.
Central rapped out 12 hits. Michael Person was 3 for 5 with two runs, Brady GIlroy was 2 for 3 and scored four times. Jake Johnson had a double and three RBIs and Jake Herman was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Burlington Central 13, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, the Rockets (1-2) picked up their first win behind five shutout innings from Emily Rafferty as they blanked the Hubs in a nonconference contest.
Anna Sanders was 3 for 4 with a homer and two runs. Allie Botkin was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs, Rafferty tripled and drove in two and Makayla McEwen tripled and knocked in two.