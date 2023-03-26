Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, March 25

Huntley’s Alex and Dominique Johnson both won at the Class 3A Illinois Top Times Indoor Classic Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Alex Johnson, a senior, took the Class 3A long jump title and Dominique, her sophomore sister, edged out Alex for the triple jump title. Alex Johnson jumped 5.94 meters to win the long jump. Both girls went 12.23 in the triple jump, with Dominique winning the event with her second-best jump.
Huntley’s Sophie Amin also took third place in the 60-meter high hurdles. Cary-Grove’s Lindsey Kownick was fourth in that race.
Also in Class 3A girls, Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup took second in the 3,200 and was fourth in the 1,600. Huntley’s Breanna Burak was seventh in the 1,600.
McHenry had two medalists in Class 3A as Alyssa Moore broke a 20-year-old indoor school record in the 800 (2:15.71) for third place. Danielle Jensen took eighth in the 3,200.
In Class 3A boys, Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon was second in the 1,600 in 4:20.87, less than a second off of first.
Crystal Lake Central’s Jonathan Tegel took third in the 60 hurdles, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz was third in the 3,200 and Dundee-Crown’s Henry Kennedy was fourth in the 60 meters. Central’s Karson Hollander placed eighth in the 3,200.
In Class 2A girls, Burlington Central’s Paige Greenhagel went home with three medals, taking third in the long jump, fourth in the high jump and anchoring the Rockets’ sixth-place 4x400 team with Mia Estrada, Corryn Kester and Kenzie Andersen.
Richmond-Burton’s Angelina Gersch was eighth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Central’s Maddie Mucci was fifth in the triple jump.
R-B’s Allison Hunt tied for seventh in the high jump.
In Class 2A, Burlington Central’s Nolan Milas took second in the 200 meters. Mikey Franzone, Joey Kowall, Adam Hinkleman and Leighton Diaz took sixth in the 4x400, and Hinkleman, Kowall, Logan Karrotu and Diaz were eighth in the 4x800.
Richmond-Burton’s Sean Rockwell was fifth in the 400.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stevenson 5, Huntley 1: At Lincolnshire, the Patriots jumped out in front early and defeated the Red Raiders (1-1) in nonconference action.
Gabi Farraj scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute for the Raiders’ goal.