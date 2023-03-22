Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, March 21

Huntley could not have started its first inning of the season any better.
The Red Raiders got hits from their first five batters, culminating with sophomore AJ Putty’s three-run homer, as they went on to defeat Moline 5-2 in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday.
Ryan Bakes doubled, Brayden Bakes singled, Joey Garlin and Ryan Quinlan each had RBI singles, then Putty ripped a three-run shot.
Huntley (1-0) had six pitchers combine for a five-hitter to win its opener.
Cary-Grove 7, Palatine 6: At Cary, Daniel Stauder drove in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Trojans (2-1) past the Pirates in a nonconference game.
Stauder’s single to left brought in Peter Conneen with the game-winning run. Stauder and Nathan Crick both went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead C-G.
Harlem 3, Marengo 1: At Machesney Park, the Indians’ Caden Vogt struck out 11 batters in five innings and got a no decision in their nonconference loss to the Huskies.
David Lopez knocked in Vogt with the lone run for Marengo (0-1).
Vogt allowed four hits and no earned runs. The Huskies scored after he left the game.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Antioch 3: At Crystal Lake, Tommy Korn was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers (1-1) in their nonconference win over the Sequoits.
The game reverted to the end of the fifth inning because of darkness.
Jaden Obaldo and Yosiah Peters both were 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Mason Lechowicz struck out seven batters in five innings and allowed no earned runs for the win.
Sycamore 6, Burlington Central 5: At Sycamore, Brady Gilroy doubled and drove in two runs as the Rockets (0-2) fell to the Spartans in a nonconference game.
Michael Person was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Central. A.J. Payton was 2 for 4, while Elliott Alicea and Mitch Pedrigi each had an RBI.
Hampshire 16, Larkin 3: At Elgin, Dominic Borecky, Austin Leonard and Victor Rodriquez homered for the Whip-Purs (1-1) in their nonconference win over the Royals.
Dominick Kooistra was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Rodriquez also knocked in three. Borecky was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Leonard also drove in two.
Sophomore Anthony Karbowski struck out four batters in three innings for the win.
Richmond-Burton 8, Belvidere 3: At Richmond, Riley Spears was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Rockets (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win over the Bucs.
Ryan Junge pitched three innings, striking out three to get the victory.
McHenry 1, Streamwood 0: At McHenry, three Warriors pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout in their nonconference win over the Sabres.
Lleyton Grubich, Owen Micklinghoff and Ryan Nagel were on the mound for the win for McHenry (1-0).
Micklinghoff picked up the Warriors’ two hits.
Payton Sensabaugh reached on an error, Cooper Cohn and Grubich walked to load the bases, then Sensabaugh scored on a wild pitch for the game’s only run.
Alden-Hebron 14, Schaumburg Christian 5: At Schaumburg, lefty Justin Gritmacker struck out 14 batters in five innings as the Giants had four pitchers combine for a no-hitter.
A-H broke the game wide open in the seventh inning with seven runs. Jesse Armbrust, Gritmacker, Ben Vole and Jake Nielsen all had RBIs in the last inning.
Gritmacker, Nielsen and Parker Elswick all had multiple-hit games.
Aurora Christian 10, Marian Central 0: At Aurora, the Eagles’ Conner Kendall struck out eight in a five-inning no-hitter against the Hurricanes.
SOFTBALL
Marengo 9, Stillman Valley 2: At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer struck out 14 batters and allowed five hits as the Indians (1-0) defeated the Cardinals in a nonconference game.
Maddy Christopher and Mia Lulinski each had three-hit games for Marengo. Alyssa Pollnow drove in two runs, while Maddy and Gabby Christopher and Gabby Gieseke each had an RBI.
Kunzer was 2 for 4 and scored a run.
Lemont 4, Huntley 1: At Huntley, Juliana Maude did not allow an earned run as the Red Raiders (0-1) lost their season opener.
Madison Smith drove in Huntley’s run with a double. Clara Hudgens had the Raiders’ other hit.
Makayla Rasmussen threw two scoreless innings for Huntley.
Wauconda 12, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Wauconda, the Bulldogs hit five homers to defeat the TIgers in a nonconference game.
Gianna Carone homered for Central, driving in Giada Motto for the TIgers’ two runs. Motto was 2 for 3 with a double.
Harvard 5, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz struck out 19 and did not walk a batter, throwing a three-hitter in the Hornets’ nonconference win over the Cogs.
Harvard scored four times in the sixth inning to get Eichholz the win. Eichholz, Kristi Knop and Britta Livdahl each had an RBI in the sixth. Jillian Cooke drove in a run in the first.
Sycamore 6, Burlington Central 4: At Burlington, the Rockets (0-1) got two RBIs from Allie Botkin in their nonconference loss to the Spartans.
Anna Sanders was 2 for 4 and scored twice for Central. Makayla Larson was 2 for 3 with a double.
Warren 6, McHenry 0: At Gurnee, Vanessa Buske and Tatum Kornfeind picked up the only hits for the Warriors (1-1) in their nonconference loss to the Blue Devils.
Carmel 7, Prairie Ridge 5: At Crystal Lake, Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs in the Wolves’ nonconference loss to the Corsairs.
Emily Harlow was 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Parker Frey was 1 for 3 and scored twice for Prairie Ridge.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harvard 1 Belvidere 1: At Belvidere, Estefany Castro scored in the second half as the Hornets came from behind to grab a tie against the Bucs.
Bella Vaca made six saves in goal for Harvard.
Belvidere North 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Belvidere, Claudia Kaczmarczyk scored an unassisted goal as the Gators (0-2) fell to the Blue Thunder in nonconference action.
Jacobs 3, Streamwood 1: At Streamwood, Gabby Wojtarowicz had a goal and an assist as the Golden Eagles (2-0) defeated the Sabres in a nonconference game.
Delaney Roimiser and Kylie Piatek also scored for Jacobs. Sam Diaz had an assist, and Kristen Silenzi had four saves in goal.
Richmond-Burton 4, Round Lake 1: At Round Lake, Reese Frericks scored two goals as the Rockets (2-1) defeated the Panthers in nonconference action.
Bri Maldonado and Layne Frericks also scored. Layne Frericks had two assists, and Margaret Slove had one assist.
Taylor LaBay had three saves in goal for R-B.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 13 , Conant 5: At Hoffman Estates, Addie Bechler scored five goals as the Tigers’ co-op team defeated the Cougars.
Colleen Dunlea had three goals, Fiona Lemke and Maddi Lieflander had two each, and Monica Rueff scored one.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Johnsburg 72, Harvard 33: At Harvard, Nick LoPresti won the 100 and 200 meters to lead the Skyhawks in their Kishwaukee River Conference dual meet win.
Bernard Bahnsen led Harvard with wins in the long and triple jumps.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Johnsburg 84, Harvard 47: At Harvard, Hope Klosowicz (100 and 200) and Anna Elfering (shot put and discus) each won two events as the Skyhawks defeated the Hornets in a KRC dual meet.
Grace Latteral won the pole vault for Harvard.