2023 Northwest Herald softball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference
Cary-Grove
Coach: Tammy Olson (29th season)
Last season’s record: 11-17-1, 8-10 (fifth)
Top returners: Maddie Crick, jr., C-OF; Becca Weaver, jr., P-INF; Kaley Koltz, jr., OF; Emily Green, jr., UTIL
Key newcomers: Addison Green, fr., P; Addison DeSomer, fr., UTIL; Holly Streit, fr., P
Worth noting: The Trojans placed fifth in the FVC last year but are looking to finish higher in the standings with an experienced team and lots of positional depth. The majority of their players are entering their third year on varsity. ... C-G won its first regional title in 11 years with a 10-8 win over Vernon Hills in a Class 3A Ridgewood Regional final. … Olson is approaching 500 career wins with a record of 496-390, all with the Trojans. ... Crick and Weaver were Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selections after big sophomores years. Crick hit .473 with eight doubles, six home runs, 45 RBIs and 25 runs. Weaver was 9-8 with a 3.94 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings and hit .452 with 11 doubles, three homers, 34 RBIs, 41 runs and 15 stolen bases. … Koltz, an All-Area second-teamer, hit .423 with 45 runs and 47 steals in 48 attempts. … Emily Green hit .370 with eight doubles and 26 RBIs. ... “C-G is a team that is hungry to prove we are a top team in [the FVC],” Olson said. “We have speed and hitting. We’re playing a very tough schedule that will help us prepare for the playoffs.”
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Brian Strombom (16th season)
Last season’s record: 15-17, 9-9 FVC (tied for third)
Top returners: Gianna Carone, sr., P-SS; Katie Svigelj, sr., P-1B; Giada Motto, jr., C; Makayla Malone, so., 3B-SS; Avery Bechler, jr., OF; Sophia Nieckula, jr., OF; Kate Show, so., 2B-C; Madeline Berenson, so., P-OF; Taylor Roggenbuck, so., P-1B; Olivia Shaw, so., P-SS
Key newcomers: Cassidy Murphy, fr., C-UTIL; Brooklyn Johnson, fr., P-UTIL
Worth noting: The Tigers tied Burlington Central for third in the FVC, improving by two wins from a 7-11 finish in 2021. Crystal Lake Central lost to Kaneland 8-1 in the Class 3A Kaneland Regional championship. … Motto (Wisconsin-Green Bay commit) and Carone (Concordia-Wisconsin) were All-Area second-team selections last year. Motto hit .450 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers, 43 runs and nine steals. Carone was 3-3 with a 2.65 ERA and hit .391 with 11 doubles, four homers, 27 RBIs and 27 runs. … Malone hit .384 with 11 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs and 33 runs. … Svigelj (Loras College) is a big addition to the Tigers after she missed her junior year after tearing her ACL and meniscus. … Shaw, an All-Area first-team selection, is hopeful to return at some point this season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Shaw had an impressive debut, going 9-4 with 173 strikeouts in 95 innings and hitting .468 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 27 RBIs and 31 runs as a freshman. … “We have great pitching and catching, exceptional pitching depth, and extensive varsity experience this year,” Strombom said. “If our defense is solid, we’ll continue to improve in the FVC.”
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Sara Markelonis (first season)
Last season’s record: 11-18, 6-12 FVC (10th)
Top returners: Kennedy Grippo, sr., P-SS; Molly Cook, sr., C-1B; Dana Skorich, jr., C-3B-P
Key newcomers: Riley Travis, fr., 1B-UTIL; Riley Strum, fr., UTIL
Worth noting: Markelonis graduated from Cary-Grove in 2012 and was a four-year varsity player under current Trojans coach Tammy Olson. … South had a bit of a down year after winning two consecutive regional titles, going from fourth in the FVC to 10th. … The Gators will have to replace the area’s biggest power hitter from the past two seasons in Alexis Pupillo (now at Northern Iowa), who hit an area-best .684 with 16 homers, 42 RBIs and 62 runs scored. … Grippo and Skorich were All-Area second-team picks last spring. Grippo was 10-9 with a 3.63 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 110 innings and hit .433 with 14 doubles, 47 runs and 12 steals. Skorich hit .491 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 46 RBIs and 27 runs scored. … Molly Cook hit .375 with 34 RBIs. ... “This year will be different from any other year,” Markelonis said. “We will be playing around with players at different positions, and I truly appreciate everyone’s effort and willingness to be moved around. Some of my expectations include hard work, determination, teamwork, communication and my favorite, some fun. I am excited to be South’s coach this year. It is a wonderful opportunity to work with this group of young women and I could not be more excited to see what we can do together as a team.”
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Matthew Goetz (first season)
Last season’s record: 12-15, 7-11 (tied for sixth)
Top returners: McKayla Anderson, jr., P; Kendall Brents, sr., 1B; Addison Pino, sr., OF
Key newcomers: Casi Attapit, fr., 3B-C; Abigail Hsu, fr., OF; Brianna Hamblen, fr., OF-2B; Jordyn Jeffs, fr., 1B-OF
Worth noting: Goetz takes over for Tracy Beatty, who led the Chargers for 14 seasons. … D-C showed improvement last spring after struggling to a 3-31 FVC record over the previous two seasons combined. The Chargers improved by seven wins in the FVC after going winless in 2021. … Anderson, an All-Area second-team pick, enters her third year on varsity after going 10-10 with 183 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings last year. She hit .333 with seven doubles and 26 RBIs. Anderson is committed to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Pino hit .483 with nine doubles, and Brents hit .430 with nine doubles, 16 RBIs and 20 runs. … Goetz said sophomore Faith Dierwechter has shown lots of growth and will play third in addition to catcher. ... “Really looking forward to bringing back our core players and adding some key underclassmen to the roster,” Goetz said. “I think the bond our team has and the camaraderie is something that can’t be beat. We can’t wait to get the season started and look forward to surprising some people this year.”
Hampshire
Coach: Jeremy Bauer (second season)
Last season’s record: 12-15, 7-11 (tied for sixth)
Top returners: Elyse Garcia, sr., 2B; Abby Lentz, jr., OF-SS; Kayla Valdez, jr., 3B; Bria Riebel, so., SS-C; Lily Sippel, so., P
Key newcomers: Mia Robinson, fr., INF; Ally LeBlanc, fr. OF-INF-P; Chloe Van Horn, so., C
Worth noting: The Whip-Purs improved by six wins last season after going 6-18 in 2021. Hampshire has a young team with more than half of its roster underclassmen and only one senior. … Garcia is a four-year varsity player and strong defender at second base. She hit .418 with eight doubles, eight home runs, 34 RBIs and 31 runs last year. … Riebel was an All-Area second-teamer, hitting .500 with 12 doubles, five triples, 33 RBIs, 31 runs and 22 steals. … Valdez hit .436 with five doubles, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 25 runs. ... “We are excited about the talent level of this group, and we expect to compete at a high level in our conference,” Bauer said. “Our team should be much improved on offense. We return the strength of our lineup and we are adding some much-needed depth.”
Huntley
Coach: Mark Petryniec (19th season)
Last season’s record: 31-7, 18-0 FVC (first)
Top returners: Alyssa Ekstrom, sr., OF; Clara Hudgens, sr., CF; Juliana Maude, sr., P; Katie Mitchell, sr., RF; Alyssa Roos, sr. OF; Madi Smith, sr., 3B; Christina Smith, jr., UTIL; Meghan Ryan, jr., 1B-C; Elly Winter, jr., UTIL; Alyssa Bonner, so., P-OF; Isabella Boskey, so. 1B-C; Ava McFadden, so., INF-OF; Sadie Svendsen, so., 2B; Madison Rozanski, so., C
Key newcomers: Aubrina Adamik, fr., IF; Grace Benson, fr., IF Lyla Ginczycki, fr., INF; Makayla Rasmussen, fr., P-UTIL
Worth noting: The Red Raiders carry a 43-FVC game winning streak into the year after completing their second straight perfect season in conference play. Huntley last lost an FVC game during the 2019 season. They are 212-52 overall since the start of 2015. Petryniec owns a 415-235 record in 18 seasons at Huntley, winning a Class 4A state title in 2019 and taking third in 2021. ... Huntley’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion when Barrington rallied from a 7-2 deficit in the seventh inning to win 9-7 and capture the Class 4A Huntley Sectional final. ... The Raiders will miss the superb pitching and hitting of Jori Heard, the 2022 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year (now at South Carolina). Heard was 26-7 with a 0.67 ERA and 416 strikeouts in 199 2/3 innings and hit. 443 with 23 doubles and 32 RBIs. The Raiders also graduated standout Reese Hunkins, now at Illinois. ... Maude, who is committed to North Central College, will take over in the circle. She went 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings as a junior. … The Raiders return a strong lineup, led by Mitchell, a Loyola commit. She was an All-Area first-team choice and hit .402 with 44 runs and 48 steals. Hudgens hit .340 with six doubles, 35 runs and 12 steals; Madi Smith, who will play at Heartland Community College, had eight doubles, five home runs, 30 runs, 32 RBIs and 12 steals; and Ryan hit .330 with nine doubles, 21 runs and 26 RBIs. ... Roos is committed to Clarke University. … “We play a very competitive schedule and we are very excited to play against some of the best teams in the state,” Petryniec said. “For our team to achieve our goals, we will need contributions from every player on our roster.”
Jacobs
Coach: Jessica Turner (first season)
Last season’s record: 12-18, 7-11 (tied for sixth)
Top returners: Cici DiSilvio, sr., SS-P; Taylor Lynch, sr., OF-P, Anna Cook, sr., 2B
Key newcomers: Avarie Lohrmann, so., C-OF; Kate Takasaki, fr., 3B-C; Isla Vicari, fr., OF-SS
Worth noting: The Golden Eagles defeated McHenry in a Class 3A Jacobs Regional semifinal before falling to Grant 4-0 in the championship game. … Turner, a 2015 Marengo graduate, was a varsity assistant at Huntley last spring. The former standout catcher was a part of two state runners-up at Marengo and won two NJCAA Division III national titles at Rock Valley College. … DiSilvio hit .384 with nine doubles and 20 RBIs last spring and is committed to Wisconsin-Parkside. Lynch will play at Wisconsin-Platteville, and Kaitlyn Wysong at McHenry County College. … “This team is ready to buy in and work hard,” Turner said. “We have a fresh new coaching staff, and we are ready to create a culture that will stick for years to come. They have bought in since Day 1 and are really engaged in setting the foundation for themselves and for the future.”
McHenry
Coach: Mikaela Mitsch (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 20-9, 12-6 FVC (second)
Top returners: Jadyn Polerecky, jr., CF; Emma Stolzman, sr., C; Abby Geis, sr., 3B; Channing Keppy, jr., P
Key newcomers: Charlotte Alexander, jr., UTIL; Madilyn Hoffman, jr., INF; Bethany Snyder, sr., UTIL
Worth noting: McHenry’s regional title streak came to an end last spring with a 5-0 loss to Jacobs in a Class 4A Jacobs Regional semifinal. Entering last season, the Warriors had won four regional titles in a row and eight of nine overall. … The Warriors once again should be in the mix among the FVC’s top teams after last year’s runner-up finish. They return a good portion of that team. … Polerecky led McHenry in hits as a sophomore with a .378 batting average, eight doubles, two triples, 34 runs and 12 steals. Stolzman hit .351 with five doubles, four triples, three homers and 24 RBIs. Keppy returns for her third year in the circle after going 7-5 last season. … Stolzman and Geis are both committed to Wisconsin-Stevens Point. … “This year is going to be fun,” Mitsch said. “We are bringing back the same team this year, but filling in with some juniors who have already been pulled up to varsity. They have all played together before, they have the skills, and they are mentally ready.”
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Scott Busam (first season)
Last season’s record: 10-16, 7-11 FVC (tied for sixth)
Top returners: Kendra Carroll, so., INF; Emily Harlow, jr., OF; Kaylee Jarrard, sr., INF-OF; Adysen Kiddy, so., INF-OF; Mary Myers, jr., IF
Key newcomers: Emma Dallas, fr., IF-OF-P; Parker Frey, fr., INF-OF; Chloe Lieurance, jr., IF; Reese Mosolino, fr., P-INF
Worth noting: Busam takes over as coach for the Wolves but has plenty of experience in the FVC where he spent 15 seasons as the head coach at Crystal Lake South before stepping down in 2019. Busam, who is South’s all-time winningest coach with 285 wins, was a JV assistant at Prairie Ridge last year. … Kiddy and Harlow were All-Area second-team picks. Kiddy hit .506 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 25 RBIs and 39 runs, and Harlow hit .481 with six doubles, seven homers, 32 RBIs and 23 runs. … Mosolino, a freshman, will be counted on in the circle after the Wolves graduated top pitcher Elena Smith. … Jarrard will play at Rockford University. ... “The girls worked impressively hard in the weight room this offseason, and if that work ethic carries over to practices and games, we’re excited about what we can accomplish,” Busam said. “The younger players are a fun talented group, and the few upperclassmen we do have are spectacular, patient, hard-working and motivated. … I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity.”
Kishwaukee River Conference
Harvard
Coach: Becky Edinger (eighth season)
Last season’s record: 8-12, 4-6 KRC (fourth)
Top returners: Allison Scott, sr., 1B; Jillian Cooke, sr., 3B; Britta Livdahl, jr., C; Tallulah Eichholz, so. P
Worth noting: The Hornets will look to take another step forward after placing fourth in the KRC. Harvard was 0-10 in the KRC two years ago. … Eichholz shined as a freshman, posting a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 214 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings. The All-Area first-teamer hit .482 with 12 steals. … Cooke, Aaralynn Schneider and Scott enter their fourth years on varsity. Livdahl hit .346 and was a defensive standout at catcher, committing no errors. … “This is a hard-working and fun group,” Edinger said. “They get excited when they see their teammates doing well, and they really feed off that in practice. They have great energy and are committed to working together.”
Johnsburg
Coach: Katie McKay Phillips (first season)
Last season’s record: 10-12, 6-4 (third)
Top returners: Brooke Klosowicz, sr., INF; Ella Smith, jr., 1B-CF; Joree Tibbs, so., P; Nicole Jihlavec, jr., 2B-C
Key newcomers: Kayla Riener, fr., C; Sarah Nethaway, fr., INF
Worth noting: Phillips is excited to see what Klosowicz can do in her last season at Johnsburg after she hit .549 with 12 homers, seven doubles, three triples and 32 RBIs as a junior. Klosowicz, a repeat All-Area first-team pick, will play next year at Penn State. … Tibbs will be counted on to throw lots of innings after the Skyhawks lost top pitcher Addison Mass to graduation. … Jihlavec hit .412 with three doubles and three homers. ... McKay Phillips expects Smith to make a big impact at the plate. ... “We’re young and working on building back a strong foundation, but I expect us to be scrappy and work hard,” McKay Phillips said. “I expect to use our speed to our advantage and play fast softball.”
Marengo
Coach: Dwain Nance (16th season)
Last season’s record: 26-7-1, 8-2 KRC (second)
Top returners: Mia Lulinski, sr., OF; Maddy Christopher, sr., OF; Lilly Kunzer, jr., P; Marissa Young, jr., 1B; Emily White, jr., 3B; Kylee Jensen, so., C; Gabby Gieseke, so., 2B-SS
Key newcomers: Gabby Christopher, fr., SS-2B; Elizabeth White, fr., P-3B
Worth noting: The Indians scored 11 unanswered runs to top Johnsburg 11-5 in last year’s Class 2A Marengo Regional final for their 13th regional title in 14 seasons. Marengo returns seven starters and 10 players overall. … Assistant Rob Jasinski will take over to start the year. Nance, who has led the Indians to a 434-142-2 record in 15 years, is expected back later in the season. ... Kunzer, Lulinski and Maddy Christopher were All-Area first-team picks. Kunzer was 21-5 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings, while also hitting .438 with 15 doubles, 34 RBIs and 30 runs. Lulinski hit .451 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 39 RBIs and 36 runs. Maddy Christopher, who will play at Morehead State, led off and was one of the best defensive players in the area. She hit .421 with four doubles, three triples, 47 runs and was a perfect 26 for 26 in stolen bases. … Jensen was an All-Area second-team pick after a strong freshman year at catcher. She hit .402 with 10 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 43 RBIs, 41 runs and 12 stolen bases. … “Expectations are high as usual,” Jasinski said. “This should be a fun year; however, we will still rely on several young players with only two seniors rostered.”
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Tylar Stanton (second season)
Last season’s record: 20-6, 9-1 KRC (first)
Top returners: Taylor Davison, sr., C; Hailey Holtz, so., P; Lyndsay Regnier, sr., 3B; Mia Spohr, sr., SS; Norah Spittler, sr., 1B; Melissa Roedel, sr., UTIL; Sydney Hird, jr., 2B; Adriana Portera, jr., UTIL; Madison Kunzer, so., OF-P Gabby Hird, so., OF; Emerson Herrick, so., 1B-UTIL
Key newcomer: Rebecca Lanz, fr., C-UTIL
Worth noting: The Rockets return their entire team after finishing a win short of their first state tournament appearance, losing to eventual Class 2A state champion Rockridge 1-0 in the supersectional round. Three of their playoff wins were by a one-run margin. ... R-B won its first sectional championship since 2002, fourth regional title in five seasons and third straight KRC title. … Davison, a Syracuse commit, was named the KRC Player of the Year by coaches after hitting .333 with 12 home runs, 27 RBIs and 34 runs. Davison, along with Holtz, were named to the All-Area first team. Holtz was dominant in the circle as a freshman, going 16-3 with a 1.18 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings. … Spittler hit .436 with 11 extra-base hits and 25 RBIs, Regnier (Rock Valley College) hit .364 with 14 doubles, 25 runs and 13 steals, and Spohr posted 22 RBIs and 12 steals. … “We have some unfinished business to take care of,” Stanton said. “[The players] reached every single goal they set last season. We have five talented seniors that are prepared to leave it all out on the field every game.”
Woodstock
Coach: Shandon Nixon (third season)
Last year’s record: 4-19, 0-10 (sixth)
Top returners: Jade Sanders, so., SS-C; Delaney Heidtke, sr., P-3B; Grace Topf, jr., CF; Cassidy Ryan, jr., 2B; Maddie Graunke, so., LF
Key newcomers: Hayden Williams, fr., 1B; Emma Douglas, fr., C-P
Worth noting: Sanders will move to shortstop after an impressive freshman year in which she hit .415 with 20 RBIs and eight steals. … The Blue Streaks lack some experience with only a handful of players who also play travel softball. … Heidtke missed last year because of injury but is projected to be Woodstock’s top pitcher and slot into the middle of the lineup, Nixon said. … “We have a nice mixture of multi-year starters and players just starting out,” Nixon said. “The hope is that we are competitive each and every game.”
Woodstock North
Coach: Paul Sandall (fourth season)
Last year’s record: 13-14, 3-7 KRC (fifth)
Top returners: Norah Mungle, sr., C; Casey Vermett, jr., P-1B; Caylin Stevens, jr., CF; Addison Salazar, jr., P-3B
Key newcomers: Aly Jordan, fr., INF-OF; Makayla Nordahl, fr., P-INF; Allyson Schaid, fr. OF
Worth noting: The Thunder won their first regional championship in program history with a 9-3 win over Prairie Ridge in the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional final. … Vermett and Mungle were All-Area second-year selections and form a tough battery. Vermett had a 3.68 ERA and piled up 199 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings, adding six homers, 24 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Mungle, one of only four seniors on the Thunder, hit .548 with 22 doubles, 27 RBIs and 17 steals. She will play next year at Wisconsin-Platteville. … Stevens hit .474 with 10 doubles, 22 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 25 steals. Salazar hit .370 with 29 runs and 14 steals. … “My coaching staff and I are very excited for this season,” Sandall said. “We look to contend for the conference title and to move far in the state series.”
Northeastern Athletic Conference
Alden-Hebron
Coach: Brook Winkelman (fourth season)
Last year’s record: 3-9, 3-4 NAC
Top returners: Hannah Reiter, jr., P-SS; Jessica Webber, jr., SS-CF; Lizbeth Olmedo, jr., OF; Evelyn Heber, jr., OF; Faith Higgins, jr., 3B-2B; Marissa Johnson, so., C; Rileigh Gaddini, so., 1B; Jadilet Castaneda, so., OF
Key newcomers: Rachael Freitag, sr., OF; Mia Christensen, fr., 3B; Briana Nelson, fr., P-OF; Olivia Klein, fr., P-2B; Brooke Slepcevich, fr., C; Emma Miller, fr., OF; Carlie Powers, fr., OF-1B
Worth noting: Position versatility and depth should be strengths of the Giants this year, Winkelman said. … Reiter, who led the team in doubles last year, will be A-H’s primary pitcher. Webber was the team leader in steals and runs. Gaddini led the team in batting average as a freshman and has been working on improving her switch hitting for the season. … “We have a very young team with a lot of newcomers,” Winkelman said. “Our team and coaching staff are very excited to have so many girls this year. In the past, we have struggled to have enough to field a team. This year, we have a full roster with multiple girls who can play multiple positions. The girls have been working hard, and we hope to be competitive in our conference.”