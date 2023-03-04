Softball: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2023

The Northwest Herald softball preview will appear in print March 14, with info on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to look out for in the 2023 season.
Can anybody beat Huntley?
Huntley continued its Fox Valley Conference dominance last season with a perfect 18-0 record, which was the Red Raiders’ second straight year without a loss in FVC play. Huntley will enter the season on a 43-FVC game winning streak. McHenry was the last team to defeat the Raiders, all the way back on May 1, 2019.
Huntley was led by 2022 Northwest Herald Player of the Year Jori Heard, who put up some unbelievable numbers with a 26-7 record, 0.67 ERA and 416 strikeouts in 199 2/3 innings.
Heard, now at South Carolina, didn’t allow a hit in four straight starts in the postseason before the Raiders’ season ended against Barrington in stunning fashion when the Fillies rallied from a 7-2 deficit in the top of the seventh inning for a 9-7 win in the Class 4A Huntley Sectional final.
Huntley will turn to senior Juliana Maude in the circle and returns tons of offensive firepower, led by outfielders Katie Mitchell and Clara Hudgens, third baseman Madi Smith and infielder Meghan Ryan.
McHenry was runner-up in the FVC last season, six games back of Huntley. Can anyone catch or beat Huntley?
How far can Richmond-Burton go?
Led by freshman ace Hailey Holtz and a dynamic offense anchored by Syracuse commit and 2022 Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year Taylor Davison, Richmond-Burton almost made it to the Class 2A state tournament. The Rockets, however, ended one win short with a 1-0 loss to eventual state champion Rockridge.
Richmond-Burton finished 20-6, winning its first sectional championship since 2002, fourth regional title in five seasons and third straight KRC title.
With their entire starting lineup back, it’s fair to wonder if the Rockets can take another step and advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Richmond-Burton and Marengo, which went 26-7, figure to be among the top teams battling for a KRC title. The Rockets finished two games ahead of the Indians last spring.
Pitching, pitching and more pitching
2022 was a good year to be a pitcher in McHenry County, with many underclassmen bursting onto the scene. This spring should bring more excitement to the circle with only a few of the area’s top pitchers graduated.
R-B’s Holtz, Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz, Marengo’s Lilly Kunzer, Cary-Grove’s Becca Weaver and Crystal Lake Central’s Olivia Shaw all return after being named to the Northwest Herald All-Area first team as underclassmen. Holtz, Eiccholz and Shaw were freshmen, and Kunzer and Weaver were sophomores.
New faces
Six local teams will have new coaches in their dugouts, with Lauren King taking over at Burlington Central, Sara Markelonis at Crystal Lake South, Matthew Goetz at Dundee-Crown, Jessica Turner at Jacobs, Scott Busam at Prairie Ridge and Katie McKay Phillips at Johnsburg.
Busam is in a new place, but has plenty of experience in the FVC where he spent 15 years as the head coach at Crystal Lake South before stepping down in 2019. Busam, who is South’s all-time winningest coach with 285 wins, was a JV assistant at Prairie Ridge last year.
Turner, a 2015 Marengo grad, was a varsity assistant at Huntley last season. The former standout catcher was a part of two state runners-up at Marengo and won two NJCAA Division III national championships at Rock Valley College.
Markelonis graduated from C-G in 2012 and was a four-year varsity player for the Trojans under current coach Tammy Olson.
Long gone
Crystal Lake South’s Alexis Pupillo led the Northwest Herald area in home runs for the second straight year with 16 long balls – four more than the next closest player. The Gators’ slugger has since graduated, giving someone else a chance to take the top spot on the home run leaderboard.
Richmond-Burton’s Davison and Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz each hit 12 home runs last year, followed by Marengo’s Mia Lulinski with nine and Hampshire’s Elyse Garcia and Marengo’s Kylee Jensen with eight apiece.
One of the longest and most memorable homers from last year came off the bat of C-G’s Maddie Crick, who splashed down into the pond far beyond the Trojans’ right-field fence.
This year once again should provide plenty of big blasts and thrills.