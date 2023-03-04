March 04, 2023
Softball: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2023

Huntley carries 43 FVC-game winning streak into spring, Richmond-Burton gears up for another run

By Alex Kantecki
Richmond-Burton’s Rockets are aglow after an extra-inning win in varsity softball at Marengo Wednesday evening.

Richmond-Burton celebrates an extra-inning win against Marengo last season in Marengo. The Rockets return their entire starting lineup from last year's sectional champion. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Northwest Herald softball preview will appear in print March 14, with info on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to look out for in the 2023 season.

Can anybody beat Huntley?

Huntley continued its Fox Valley Conference dominance last season with a perfect 18-0 record, which was the Red Raiders’ second straight year without a loss in FVC play. Huntley will enter the season on a 43-FVC game winning streak. McHenry was the last team to defeat the Raiders, all the way back on May 1, 2019.

Huntley was led by 2022 Northwest Herald Player of the Year Jori Heard, who put up some unbelievable numbers with a 26-7 record, 0.67 ERA and 416 strikeouts in 199 2/3 innings.

Heard, now at South Carolina, didn’t allow a hit in four straight starts in the postseason before the Raiders’ season ended against Barrington in stunning fashion when the Fillies rallied from a 7-2 deficit in the top of the seventh inning for a 9-7 win in the Class 4A Huntley Sectional final.

Huntley's (left to right) Katie Mitchell, Madi Smith, Meghan Ryan and Sadie Svendsen celebrate a catch by Svendsen against McHenry during a game last season in McHenry.

Huntley will turn to senior Juliana Maude in the circle and returns tons of offensive firepower, led by outfielders Katie Mitchell and Clara Hudgens, third baseman Madi Smith and infielder Meghan Ryan.

McHenry was runner-up in the FVC last season, six games back of Huntley. Can anyone catch or beat Huntley?

How far can Richmond-Burton go?

Led by freshman ace Hailey Holtz and a dynamic offense anchored by Syracuse commit and 2022 Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year Taylor Davison, Richmond-Burton almost made it to the Class 2A state tournament. The Rockets, however, ended one win short with a 1-0 loss to eventual state champion Rockridge.

Richmond-Burton's Hailey Holtz throws a pitch during a Kishwaukee River Conference softball game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, between Richmond-Burton and Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton High School.

Richmond-Burton's Hailey Holtz delivers a pitch against Johnsburg during a game last season in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Richmond-Burton finished 20-6, winning its first sectional championship since 2002, fourth regional title in five seasons and third straight KRC title.

With their entire starting lineup back, it’s fair to wonder if the Rockets can take another step and advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Richmond-Burton and Marengo, which went 26-7, figure to be among the top teams battling for a KRC title. The Rockets finished two games ahead of the Indians last spring.

Pitching, pitching and more pitching

2022 was a good year to be a pitcher in McHenry County, with many underclassmen bursting onto the scene. This spring should bring more excitement to the circle with only a few of the area’s top pitchers graduated.

Marengo’s Lilly Kunzer delivers during a win over Belvidere in varsity softball at Marengo on Monday.

Marengo’s Lilly Kunzer throws a pitch against Belvidere during a game last season in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

R-B’s Holtz, Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz, Marengo’s Lilly Kunzer, Cary-Grove’s Becca Weaver and Crystal Lake Central’s Olivia Shaw all return after being named to the Northwest Herald All-Area first team as underclassmen. Holtz, Eiccholz and Shaw were freshmen, and Kunzer and Weaver were sophomores.

New faces

Six local teams will have new coaches in their dugouts, with Lauren King taking over at Burlington Central, Sara Markelonis at Crystal Lake South, Matthew Goetz at Dundee-Crown, Jessica Turner at Jacobs, Scott Busam at Prairie Ridge and Katie McKay Phillips at Johnsburg.

Busam is in a new place, but has plenty of experience in the FVC where he spent 15 years as the head coach at Crystal Lake South before stepping down in 2019. Busam, who is South’s all-time winningest coach with 285 wins, was a JV assistant at Prairie Ridge last year.

Marengo's Jessica Turner slides into home plate against Burlington Central during a game in the 2015 season. Turner, a 2015 graduate, is entering her first year as the head coach at Jacobs. (H. Rick Bamman)

Turner, a 2015 Marengo grad, was a varsity assistant at Huntley last season. The former standout catcher was a part of two state runners-up at Marengo and won two NJCAA Division III national championships at Rock Valley College.

Markelonis graduated from C-G in 2012 and was a four-year varsity player for the Trojans under current coach Tammy Olson.

Long gone

Crystal Lake South’s Alexis Pupillo led the Northwest Herald area in home runs for the second straight year with 16 long balls – four more than the next closest player. The Gators’ slugger has since graduated, giving someone else a chance to take the top spot on the home run leaderboard.

Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz watches her home run fly during a Kishwaukee River Conference softball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, between Marengo and Johnsburg at Hiller Park in Johnsburg.

Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz connects for a home run against Marengo during a game last season in Johnsburg. Klosowicz was among the area's home run leaders with 12. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Richmond-Burton’s Davison and Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz each hit 12 home runs last year, followed by Marengo’s Mia Lulinski with nine and Hampshire’s Elyse Garcia and Marengo’s Kylee Jensen with eight apiece.

One of the longest and most memorable homers from last year came off the bat of C-G’s Maddie Crick, who splashed down into the pond far beyond the Trojans’ right-field fence.

This year once again should provide plenty of big blasts and thrills.