Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 6

Huntley’s Jessie Ozzauto scored 29 points to reach exactly 1,000 career points as the Red Raiders defeated Burlington Central 68-39 in their Fox Valley Conference game Monday in Huntley.
The win clinched a share of the FVC championship for Huntley (25-4, 16-0 FVC), which finishes the season with games at Dundee-Crown and at Crystal Lake Central. The Raiders would have to lose both, and Hampshire (20-9, 14-2) would have to win its final two games to share the title.
Huntley won its 26th consecutive conference game as Ozzauto hit three 3-pointers, while Sammi Campanelli tossed in 17 and Anna Campanelli added eight.
Sam Origel led Central (18-10, 10-6) with 11 points and Page Erickson scored nine.
Hampshire 60, Prairie Ridge 49: At Crystal Lake, Whitney Thompson scored 14 points as the Whip-Purs defeated the Wolves (15-11, 9-7) in their FVC game.
Thompson hit two 3s, Lia Saunders scored 12 points with three 3s and Ashley Herzing added nine points.
Prairie Ridge’s Addie Meyer topped all players with 22 points, while Izzy Pollastrini added 10 and Grace Koeppen scored nine.
McHenry 51, Crystal Lake South 43: At McHenry, Reese Kominoski hit four 3s in the second quarter to key the win for the Warriors (6-21, 4-12) over the Gators (7-18, 4-12) in their FVC game.
Kominoski scored her 12 points all in that quarter as McHenry took a 31-23 halftime lead. Maddi Friedle led the Warriors with 14 points and Emme Gasmann added 10.
Gabby Toussaint led the Gators with 16 points and four 3s. Laken LePage added 12 points.
Crystal Lake Central 56, Jacobs 37: At Algonquin, Katie Hamill scored 20 as the Tigers (16-11, 11-5) defeated the Golden Eagles (3-25, 1-15) in their FVC game.
Ella Madalinski and Leah Spychala each scored nine for Central.
Ari Corrado scored nine to lead Jacobs and Anelise Rodriguez added eight.
Cary-Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 41: At Carpentersville, Malaina Kurth scored the winning basket with 43 seconds left as the Trojans (12-15, 7-9) defeated the Chargers (8-19, 4-12) in FVC play.
Annika Nordin hit three 3s for C-G.
Woodstock North 48, Rockford Auburn 46: At Woodstock, Ashley Janezcko scored on a putback at the buzzer to lift the Thunder (12-14) past the Knights in their nonconference game.
Caylin Stevens led North with 15 points and Gracie Zankle scored eight.
Marengo 55, Grayslake North 45: At Marengo, Gianna Almeida scored 22 points as the Indians (18-9) defeated the Knights in a nonconference game.
Almeida hit two 3s. Addie Johnson scored 12 points and Bella Frohling added nine points.
Peyton Gerdes led North with 29 points.
Antioch 48, Richmond-Burton 19: At Richmond, the Rockets (4-23) lost to the Sequoits in a nonconference game. Lyndsey Regnier scored six points for R-B, Ellie Smith added five.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marian Central 71, Harvest Christian 65 (OT): At Elgin, Jake Giangreco scored 13 points after the start of the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes (13-18) went on the road and beat the Lions (17-5) in their nonconference game.
Christian Bentancur led the ‘Canes with 22 points and Cale McThenia tossed in 19. Giangreco hit two key 3s in the fourth quarter and added five points in overtime. Marian has won four of its past five games.
“It was an unbelievable effort to end our regular season,” Hurricanes coach Charley Walsh said. “Christian dominated, Cale played outstanding, but Jake Giangreco stepped up big down the stretch and in OT.”