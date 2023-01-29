Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 28

The state champion is headed back to defend its title.
Johnsburg, which won the Small Class at last year’s IHSA Cheerleading State Meet, took first at the Buffalo Grove Sectional.
Richmond-Burton took third in Small at that sectional and both will be among nine local teams competing at state Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
The top five teams advanced in each of four classes – small, medium, large and coed – from the sectionals. Crystal Lake Central, Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge advanced in Medium, Huntley qualified in Coed and Hampshire, Dundee-Crown and Jacobs qualified in Large.
Johnsburg (94.30) won Small by 2.6 points at Buffalo Grove. R-B was third with 90.93.
Crystal Lake Central (94.17) won Medium at Buffalo Grove and C-G (92.63) was second.
Hampshire (93.93) won Large at Belvidere North in tight results over D-C (93.70) and Jacobs (93.47) as the Fox Valley Conference took the top three spots. McHenry finished sixth, one spot from advancing.
Prairie Ridge (90.47) took fourth in Medium at Belvidere North and Crystal Lake South (89.53) was sixth, missing by one spot.
Huntley (91.83) finished fourth in Coed at Belvidere North.
BOYS BOWLING
State Tournament: At O’Fallon, Huntley’s Austin Tenglin was the lone area competitor to advance to Saturday’s final rounds and finished 60th. Tenglin rolled a 2,391 total for his two days.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Christ the King 73, Marian Central 48: At Woodstock, Cale McThenia scored 20 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead the Hurricanes (11-17) in their nonconference loss to the Gladiators.
Phil Hanlon added nine for Marian.
The Hurricanes played without 6-foot-5, 20 ppg scorer Christian Bentancur, who was on a visit to Clemson, where he committed for college football this month.
Hampshire 59, Wheaton North 51: At Hampshire, Nick Louis hit three 3s and scored 11 points to lead the Whip-Purs (11-14) past the Falcons in their nonconference game.
Sam Ptak scored 10 points for the Whips on two 3s and 4 of 4 free throws. Bailey Woods scored nine and Aman Adeshina and Joey Costabile each had eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Byron 49, Marengo 32: At Byron, the Indians (14-9) fell to the Tigers in nonconference play. Bella Frohling led Marengo with eight points, while Gianna Almeida and Maddie Cannon each scored seven.