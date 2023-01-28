Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Jackson Martucci knocked down eight 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 27 points to lead Jacobs to 66-58 win over host McHenry on Friday in Fox Valley Conference action.
The Golden Eagles hit 14 3s as a team. Martucci connected on five of his eight 3s in the first quarter. Ben Jurzak added 11 points.
Marko Visnjevac led McHenry with 23 points, Zach Maness added 12 points, and Hayden Stone scored 10.
Woodstock North 74, Marengo 46: At Marengo, the Thunder opened a 46-17 lead by halftime and cruised to a Kishwaukee River Conference win.
Cesar Ortiz paced North with 14 points, and Isaac Salas followed with 11 points. Riley Weiss led Marengo with 16 points.
Huntley 62, Cary-Grove 56: At Cary, Noah Only drained seven 3-pointers to finish with 21 points in an FVC win for the Red Raiders. Lucas Crosby provided 16 points.
Zach Bauer led C-G with 18 points. Jake Hornok followed closely with 16 points, and Reece Inenacho scored 12.
Hampshire 57, Dundee-Crown 51: At Hampshire, Gavin Khounnoraj scored 15 points and hit three 3s to lead the Whip-Purs (10-14, 6-6) past the Chargers (8-13, 4-8) in their FVC game.
Joey Costabile scored 12 and hit three 3s for the Whips and Sam Ptak added 11 points.
Kuba Senczyszyn led D-C with 14 points and Josh Valera added nine.
Burlington Central 70, Crystal Lake Central 55: At Burlington, the Rockets (21-4, 11-1) defeated the Tigers (4-18, 1-11) in their FVC game as Drew Scharnowski scored 24 points to pass 1,000 for his career.
Nic Gouriotis had 14 points, while Matthew Lemon and Nolan Milas each scored 11 for the Rockets.
Johnsburg 60, Harvard 43: At Johnsburg, Dylan Schmidt tossed in 16 points as the Skyhawks (13-12, 5-1) beat the Hornets (4-18, 1-6) in their KRC game.
Ian Boal added 11 points with three 3s and JT Schmitt scored 11.
Myles Brincks led Harvard with 11 points and Ryan Bennett scored 10.
Richmond-Burton 46, Woodstock 34: At Richmond, freshman Luke Robinson tossed in 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Rockets (6-17, 3-2) defeated the Blue Streaks (9-13, 5-2) in their KRC game.
Joe Miller led R-B with 15 points. Spencer Cullum topped the Streaks with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Johnsburg 68, Harvard 22: At Johnsburg, Payton Toussaint set a career-high with 26 points while setting a school record with eight 3-pointers in a KRC win for the Skyhawks (13-13).
McHenry 34, Jacobs 25: At McHenry, Maddi Friedle and Peyton Stinger tossed in 13 points apiece to lead the Warriors (4-19, 2-10) past the Golden Eagles (3-21, 1-11) in their FVC game.
Prairie Ridge 41, Crystal Lake South 35: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Wolves pulled out the FVC win against the Gators.
Grace Koeppen 11 and Addie Meyer had 11 points apiece for Prairie Ridge (14-8, 8-4). Laken LePage and Nicole Molgado led South (6-15, 3-9) with 10 points each.
Hampshire 49, Dundee-Crown 31: At Hampshire, Whitney Thompson drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points in the FVC win. Sophie Oleferchik added 11 points for the Whip-Purs (17-8, 11-1).
Marrasia Harthrone hit four 3s and finished with 14 points to lead D-C (7-16, 3-9).
Huntley 48, Cary-Grove 21: At Cary, Jessie Ozzauto had 16 points for the Raiders in their FVC win against the Trojans.
Sammi Campanelli had 12 points for Huntley (21-4, 12-0), and Anna Campanelli had eight.
Kennedy Manning and Ellie Mjaanes had six points apiece for C-G (10-13, 5-7).
Marian Central 56, Resurrection 49: At Chicago, Madison Kenyon scored 18 second-half points to lead the Hurricanes (21-7) to a nonconference win against the Bandits.
Ella Notaro had 15 points and Juliette Huff added 12 for Marian Central.
Grant 41, Woodstock North 34: At Woodstock, Addy Saunders scored 13 points and Addy Crabill added 11, but the Thunder (10-13) dropped a nonconference game against Grant.
COMPETITIVE DANCE
IHSA State Meet: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Huntley finished in 15th place in the Class 3A state meet with a team score of 85.26.
The top 12 teams advance to Saturday’s final round. Lake Park led the field after Friday’s preliminaries with a 97.68 score. Lincoln-Way East (86.34) took the 12th and final qualifying spot.
In Class 2A, Burlington Central took 15th with a score of 82.08. Crystal Lake Central (79.88) and Crystal Lake South (78.04) finished 25th and 30th, respectively. Geneva leads the field at 93.38, and Oak Forest took the last advancing spot at 84.46.
In Class 1A, Woodstock North took 26th (71.57), and Woodstock finished 30th (68.58).
BOYS BOWLING
IHSA State Meet: At St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Huntley finished in 17th place after the first day of competition and did not advance to Day 2.
Led by Austin Tenglin’s 1,273 pin total through six games, the Red Raiders put together a team score of 5,707. They were 705 pins behind leader O’Fallon (6,412).
Individually, Tenglin sits in 28th place. Harlem’s Braden Schuld leads the field at 1,431. Huntley’s Caleb Vergona bowled a 1,167 series, and Joshua Waters had a 1,126.